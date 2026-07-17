Disabled Young Filmmakers' Documentary GAMECHANGERS to Premiere at Glasgow 2026 Festival

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A new documentary created by disabled young people from Glasgow will premiere as part of the Glasgow 2026 Festival, celebrating the athletes, coaches and volunteers who are helping make sport more accessible, inclusive and transformative across the city.

The film will screen on Sunday 26 July at 2pm at The Boardwalk in Glasgow as part of an Our City Our Sport event as part of Glasgow 2026 Festival, a ten-week celebration of Glasgow's world-renowned culture, creativity and people which runs from 23 May to 9 August 2026 as part of the Commonwealth Games.

Produced by disability arts charity Speech Bubble Drama, Gamechangers follows the stories of young disabled people whose involvement in sport has improved their physical and mental wellbeing, expanded their social networks and opened up new opportunities for personal and professional development.

The documentary has been developed by Speech Bubble's young filmmakers as part of the organisation's ongoing film programme, which has been running since 2020. This year, participants chose documentary filmmaking as their focus and quickly identified disability sport as a subject they felt deserved greater visibility during the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games summer.

The film explores a variety of sports and activities available to disabled people throughout Glasgow, while highlighting the individuals who are not only benefiting from participation but helping to reshape sport itself for future generations.

Jennifer Cassidy, Chief Executive Officer at Speech Bubble Drama, has said: “With the Commonwealth Games bringing people together from across the world, this felt like the perfect moment to showcase some of the inspiring activity happening here in the city and to celebrate the people who are making sport more inclusive.”

As the filmmakers began researching the documentary, a common theme emerged. The stories they encountered revealed not only the positive impact sport had on participants' lives, but also how many were becoming advocates, role models and changemakers within their communities.

Among those featured is Layla, a boccia player, coach and frame runner whose work helped secure recognition for boccia and frame running within SQA Physical Education qualifications. Layla, who coaches boccia at an additional support needs school in Newton Mearns and recently earned selection to the Scottish Disability Sport National Boccia Squad, said: “It fills my heart with joy to see kids getting enjoyment out of playing Boccia.”

The film also follows Melissa, a film and journalism student at the University of Stirling who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy. A member of City of Glasgow Gymnastics since the age of four, Melissa gained a Level 1 coaching qualification in 2024 and now supports the next generation of gymnasts.

Melissa said: “I love being a coach and encouraging other young people with disabilities. I think it's important for athletes to have coaches that understand the importance of inclusion and accessibility.”

Another participant, Stella, is a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, an actor and model, and a member of Scottish Warriors Women's wheelchair basketball team. Reflecting on the impact sport has had on her life, Stella said: “When I came out as a trans woman in 2019, I stopped doing any sports or athletic activity because I wanted to appear more feminine. Joining the basketball team made me feel more active and I started going back to swimming as well. It honestly made me feel so much better – and women can do sports.”

The documentary also features Cleopatra, who came to the UK as an asylum seeker and learned to swim through Glasgow Life disability swimming lessons, where she found both a sport and a supportive community that ultimately led her to join the project.

Viewers also meet Derek, a volunteer on the film and karate coach who was among the first disabled people in the UK to participate in ParaKarate and has represented his country at competitions across Europe.

The film explores how sporting opportunities can improve physical health, mental wellbeing and confidence while creating friendships, fostering community and even opening pathways into education and employment

According to Scottish Disability Sport research, 95 per cent of respondents reported that taking part in physical activity benefited their health. Despite this, almost one in five disabled people surveyed reported doing no physical activity at all, highlighting the importance of increasing access and awareness of sporting opportunities.

As part of the Glasgow 2026 Festival programme, Gamechangers contributes to a wider celebration of participation, inclusion and community, bringing forward voices and experiences that reflect the diversity of contemporary Glasgow.

By sharing the stories of athletes, coaches, volunteers and advocates, the film offers a powerful reminder that sport can be a catalyst for personal growth, social connection and meaningful change.

The Glasgow 2026 Festival is taking place from 23 May to 9 August 2026, bringing hundreds of community-led events, performances and activities to neighbourhoods across the city. The Glasgow 2026 Festival Fund has been expanded from £250,000 to £1.25 million following overwhelming demand, helping create a lasting legacy of participation, creativity and community long after the Games have ended.

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