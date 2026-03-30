Darren Brownlie Will Star in Andy McGregor's CROCODILE ROCK in Glasgow and Edinburgh This Summer

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A Scottish musical comedy about a wee island, and a lad with big dreams will come to Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer, as Crocodile Rock makes a return to Scottish stages.

Trapped on the sleepy west coast Scottish island of Cumbrae, seventeen-year-old Steven McPhail feels like an outsider dreading a dead-end future. He desperately needs a way out of the island's only town of Millport, and he's about to find it. When a dazzling encounter with a flamboyant stranger opens his eyes, Steven steps out of the shadows to embrace his authentic self.

Crocodile Rock is the musical meeting point of the upbringings of Largs-born writer, director and composer Andy McGregor (Spuds, Battery Park, To Save the Sea) in the seaside town of Largs in the 1990s, and the lived experiences of actor Darren Brownlie (Scot Squad, River City, BBC Scotland) and dramaturg Johnny McKnight (She's Behind You) - who both grew up gay in Scotland during Section 28. The musical is presented by Glasgow-based Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company in association with A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór.

The show has evolved from its sell-out premiere at A Play, A Pie and A Pint in 2019, where it was filmed live for the BBC. Further input and development came from creative sessions with Scottish LGBTQ+ charity Sanctuary Queer Arts.

Building on the success of their established reputation and previous touring of the show within Scotland, Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company return to A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór, Glasgow, before making their Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2026 at the newly reopened Dining Room at Gilded Balloon Teviot, in an intimate and boutique staging of the show.

With a soaring original score, gallus Scottish humour and snappy magnetic eyelashes, Crocodile Rock is a one-man musical story about finding yourself, finding your family, understanding others and being true to those you love.

Performance Dates

Glasgow: 22 - 27 June | 1pm (Doors 12pm/12.30pm on Mondays) (60mins) | Ages 14+ | A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Òran Mór | Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX | Book at playpiepint.com

Edinburgh: 5 - 31 August (not 11, 18, 25) | 4.30pm (60mins) | Ages 14+ | The Dining Room at Gilded Balloon, Teviot Row House EH8 9AJ (Venue 14) | Book at gildedballoon.co.uk

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