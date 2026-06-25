DEAR MICHELLE KWAN to Make UK Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Triple Lutz Productions has announced the UK premiere of Christie Spessard's Dear Michelle Kwan as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme. Performances will run 7 - 29 August 2026.

Directed by Ryan Pangracs, Dear Michelle Kwan is a dark comedy inspired by Spessard's experiences growing up in the competitive figure skating world. The production stars Hannah Breshears as Iris, Isabella Fay as Dahlia, Jasmyn Donya Molaei as Eve, Skyler Sajewski as Courtney, and Christie Spessard as Marnina. The production begins performances on 7 August and runs until 29 August at theSpace Triplex. Ahead of Edinburgh, Dear Michelle Kwan will be presented in New York as part of 59E59 Theatre's East to Edinburgh 2026 programme.

Christie Spessard said, “Dear Michelle Kwan is based on my childhood experiences whilst growing up as a competitive figure skater. Writing this piece gave me the power to transform painful experiences into a joyful love letter to the magical and messy world of figure skating. Our mighty team of six has worked tirelessly on this project since its inception and we now can't wait to bring the story to UK audiences.”

Triple Lutz Productions present DEAR Michelle Kwan By Christie Spessard Cast: Hannah Breshears (Iris), Isabella Fay (Dahlia), Jasmyn Donya Molaei (Eve), Skyler Sajewski (Courtney), Christie Spessard (Marnina) Director and Sound Designer: Ryan Pangracs; Costume Designer: Chris Gavarone; Lighting Designer: Kevin Malloy 7 - 29 August 2026 Press attendance at request from Sunday 9 August at 3:05pm at theSpace Triplex Studio



Set in the early 2010's, fourteen figure skaters rehearse for their annual holiday show. Facing immense pressure from their bizarre coach on the ice and the insurmountable horrors of girlhood in the locker room, they pray to figure skating legend Michelle Kwan for guidance. When a blizzard traps them in the rink, their prayers become violent rituals, as they seek divine intervention to deliver them from fear, obsession, and IBS.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...