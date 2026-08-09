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I MADE YOU A MIXTAPE to Bring 90s Dance Party to Edinburgh Fringe

Response Theatre Company's Meisner-based movement piece follows nine girls through one last night together.

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I MADE YOU A MIXTAPE to Bring 90s Dance Party to Edinburgh Fringe

The 90s-inspired dance theatre sensation that changes every night. Welcome to the party you always wished you were invited to. I Made You A Mixtape throws you straight into the heart of a 90s college dorm hang, complete with solo cups, games, old-school camcorders, and the greatest hits of the decade. Performances will run 7-29 August 2026 at theSpace Triplex.

Nine girls arrive for one last night together before their lives change forever. With each track they play, a new world opens: impromptu music videos, secret confessions, and the kind of laughter that makes your chest ache. This isn't your typical dance show - what you witness is truthfully lived, not acted. And there's unfiltered emotion by the bucketload.

Established in 2022, Response Theatre Company is the UK's first Meisner-based movement company. Their original Response Movement Method roots dance firmly in an acting methodology, enabling audiences to more deeply connect and resonate with narratives shaped by movement alone. No two performances are ever exactly the same - the dancers' impulsive and unplanned responses to the music tell us the story. Joyful, tender, and wildly nostalgic, I Made You A Mixtape is a love letter to growing up, growing apart, and the friends who made us who we are.

After sold-out shows at The Cockpit (London) in April and June, this five star, dance party hit makes its Edinburgh Fringe debut. I Made You A Mixtape has already been nominated for two Fringe Theatre Awards (26/27), and is a Highlight Fest 2026 selection. 

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