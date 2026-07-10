HOMUNCULUS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Homunculus is a madcap comedy about Art, Truth, Love, and other monsters. It's her umpteenth breakup with CLAY, but this time feels different to love-scorned sculptress and self-styled sorceress MIMI. The obvious solution? Sculpt an idol of her ex during a thunderstorm, and top it off with the foulest lovehate potion she can brew! Her hopelessly lovestruck assistant BOOTBUTT bears the brunt of the work and of the monstrous consequences-romantic, artistic and supernatural.

Homunculus is the first play from 28-year old playwright, actor, and filmmaker Santiago Mallan, who says: 'the play is about modern relationships and the false selves we create online and through art, but writing it as a classical comedy (bawdy, fantastical, all in verse) was a 'freeing constraint' that made anything possible.' Hear more of his ideas behind the work in these Q&A video clips.

After two sold-out New York stage runs, Homunculus was produced as an independent feature film, meeting further acclaim on the film festival circuit, most recently the Audience Award at the 2026 Lower East Side Film Festival. The sold-out European stage première, now coming to Edinburgh, was produced by ECC, a cornerstone of Brussels' vibrant anglophone theatre scene since 1909.

The international company combines original cast members with artists from across the globe, from New Zealand to New York.

With the timeless themes of love betrayed and accidental alchemy - both literal and metaphysical - Homunculus takes audiences on a wild technicolor romp through the romantic and creative dilemmas which arise when art becomes the best revenge.

Performances will run August 7-15 at theSpace Triplex BIG.

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