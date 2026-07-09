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CRUDI DENCH: SOMEONE HELP HER! to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

The award-winning star of DRAG QUEENS VS ZOMBIES brings celebrity chaos and audience interaction to the Fringe.

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CRUDI DENCH: SOMEONE HELP HER! to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Writer and star of multi-award-winning fringe hits Drag Queens vs Zombies and Drag Queens vs Vampires CRUDI DENCH is making her long-awaited solo debut at this year's EdFringe: a celebrity-fuelled television spectacular all in aid of someone very close to her (herself).

In Someone Help Her! the delusional drag diva Crudi has scored her own TV special. She's got 60 minutes to make television gold with the help of her 'celebrity friends' who just so happen to be dotted around the audience. Crudi drags these 'definitely willing celebrities' from the audience into chaotic vignettes all in the aim of giving back after an unbelievable career (and to convince the man behind her she's the star she knows she is).

Will Crudi survive as her seemingly perfect celebrity existence comes crashing down around her? Will Crudi's 'celebrity friends' help her put on the best show on terrestrial television? Is it true that Crudi will actually crowd-surf naked if she's successful in helping someone?

Through stand-up, audience interaction, and in a first for a millennial, bravely picking up a telephone without getting a text beforehand, Someone Help Her! examines celebrity vanity, the performative nature of identity and the costs of chasing dreams.

Crudi Dench's hotly anticipated solo comedy debut comes after co-writing and starring in award-winning, sell-out fringe productions Drag Queens vs Zombies (WINNER: Best Comedy Show - Buxton Fringe 2022) and Drag Queens vs Vampires (Top 20 best reviewed comedy shows of Edfringe 2023 - British Comedy Guide). She has also been selected for LGBTQ+ New Comedian of the Year 2025, Komedia New Comedy Award 2026, written material for BBC Radio 4 Extra show Newsjack and co-wrote the West End show Tuckshop's Snow White.

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