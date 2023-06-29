CRIZARDS: THIS MEANS WAR To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Critically acclaimed double act Crizards are set to return to the Pleasance during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with their brand-new show This Means War.

Directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner Jordan Brookes, Crizards weave together a show exploring the human struggle to be brave during uncertain times through sketch, narrative and song.

Set during wartime, the story follows the misadventures of Private Grandad as he attempts to deliver a crucial message for the British army. However, obstacles such as a mischievous Belgian boy, a War Horse-style animal puppet, and a comrade who keeps being resurrected make the mission anything but simple.

Crizards are Eddy Hare and Will Rowland. They met at UCL and have been performing as Crizards since 2016 and have since gone on to make to the final of the Leicester Square Theatre Sketch Off in 2017 and were nominated for the BBC New Comedy Awards in 2022. They have appeared on Question Team on Dave and their video for their song Quicksand has been selected for a screening at the BBC Comedy Festival in 2023.

Between working together, Eddy continued with his stand-up and made it to the final of the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of The Year Competition in 2019 and The BBC New Comedy Awards in 2021 ("Strong gag-writer... very strong pay off" Chortle) and has appeared on BBC One New Comedy Awards and BBC Three.

Will has also been a finalist in the New Comedian of The Year Awards in 2017 and was a finalist in the Cavendish's Max Turner Prize in 2016 and 2017 ("Playful... Twisted the conventions of comedy" Chortle). He can also be seen on BBC Three.

Crizards: This Means War will be performed at 5.50pm in Pleasance Dome (Ten Dome) from: 2nd – 27th August (not 14th)




