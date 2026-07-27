Bernie Dieter To Return To Edinburgh Fringe With Club Kabarett

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International cabaret icon and punk provocateur Bernie Dieter will to the Edinburgh Fringe this August with her outrageous, sold-out sensation Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett, following a run in 2025. Performances will run 7th - 29th August (except 17th and 24th August).

Inspired by the pre-war Weimar Berlin kabarett scene, her modern-day den of iniquity creates a wild, gender-bending safe space of sexual freedom and celebration of difference- precisely the kind of joyful defiance this moment demands.

Fresh from sell-out seasons in Melbourne, Budapest, and Japan, Bernie Dieter is once again making Edinburgh her home this August. She and her raucous haus band bring an unforgettable night of provocative comedy, daring circus, and sideshow spectacle to the Spiegeltent. Gloriously decadent and deliciously defiant, Club Kabarett is a riotous collision of music, circus, and dark comedy that seduces and shocks in equal measure. Expect fire-breathing burlesque, genre-bending aerialists, and boundary-pushing circus, all orbiting the magnetic presence of Bernie Dieter herself. Mother of misfits, doyenne of the deviants, she leads a diverse ensemble in a celebration of freedom, pleasure, and the beautifully bizarre. A full-throttle embrace of the provocative, the playful, and the profound.

ABOUT BERNIE DIETER

Bernie Dieter was born in Cologne, Germany, and raised on her grandmother's stories of touring with a circus in East Germany as a child, including the family's daring escape to the west, with her Oma hiding beneath a pile of sequined costumes. That history shapes her work today: cabaret rooted in the Weimar Republic's tradition of dissent, sexual freedom, and defiance in the face of political turmoil.

Dieter's career spans continents. Her major original productions, Little Death Club, Berlin Underground, and Club Kabarett, have had huge critical acclaim, collected numerous awards and sold out seasons in London's West End, Sydney, Japan, Melbourne, Budapest, Perth and Auckland just to name a few. She was the first ever female host of the Olivier Award-winning variety show La Clique, and has toured extensively across Europe and Australia. Television and radio credits include the BBC's Live at the Electric, ABC Australia, NBC America, and airtime on BBC Radio 1, 2, and 4. Her solo show, Weimar Punk, headlined the Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

Bernie Dieter has truly cemented herself as one of the standout cabaret artist's of her generation “when it comes to cabaret, few can match the decadence, and brilliance, of Bernie Dieter” (The Herald, UK).

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