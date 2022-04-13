BWW Review: WAITRESS, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Fresh out of the oven from a West End run, Waitress is a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson based on the 2007 film of the same name.

Jenna is trapped in an unhappy marriage with her waste of space husband Earl and finds herself in deeper trouble when she discovers that she is pregnant. Working at a local diner, Jenna dreams of owning her own pie shop and leaving her husband. Things become more complicated when she embarks on an affair with her gynaecologist, Dr Pomatter (Matt Willis).

Waitress has been one of my firm favourites for years and this production is an absolute delight. Chelsea Halfpenny makes for a wonderful Jenna and her performance of "She Used To Be Mine" gives genuine chills. Some of the songs aren't quite as powerful but are necessary for moving the plot along such as "I Love You Like A Table" and "Take It From An Old Man".

While this is very much Jenna's show, the spotlight is shared with her friends from the diner. Becky (Wendy Mae Brown) is the sassy no-nonsense friend who belts out a fantastic "I Didn't Plan It" and Dawn is played by Evelyn Hoskins who has the comic timing of the role down to a tee.

While Waitress has been criticised for some of its slightly problematic plot (Dawn's suitor Ogie is portrayed as a 'loveable' persistent stalker) it recognises that people are complicated and flawed. The musical brings up some complicated emotions as you want to root for Jenna to find love but not with her married doctor - though musical number "Bad Idea" is so catchy you can't help but get swept up in their romance.

With an excellent storyline, brilliant songs and a wealth of talent onstage, Waitress is definitely not one to be missed!

Waitress runs at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 16 April.