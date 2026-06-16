BOYKING: Lil Wenker to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With New Clown Horror Comedy

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the huge international success of her clown western BANGTAIL, Lil Wenker returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take on unchecked greed and the pathological pursuit of power in a brand new clown horror comedy BOYKING.

All hail BOYKING! Eight-year-old Prince Wilfred (Willy for short) seeks power at all costs including but not limited to: death, destruction and dastardly deeds. Nowhere near in line for the throne, Prince Wilfred ruminates on a plan for total world domination while guzzling mummy's milk.

Created by the award-winning performer-director duo Lil Wenker and Cecily Nash with original music and artistic guidance from Dan Lees, BOYKING is a savagely funny and politically charged work that embraces clown's dark cousin, bouffon, and the subversive art of mockery. This is the chilling tale of a petulant megalomaniac, whose unquenchable thirst for power spirals into grotesque and hilarious absurdity. Drawing on the legacy of Philippe Gaulier, BOYKING confronts audiences with a mirror to society's power structures, where the smallest display of weakness can cost a crown.

Lil Wenker is a London-based, award-winning clown, actor, and writer from Minnesota who trained with Gaulier and SpyMonkey. Lil has rapidly gained a following for her rowdy, immersive clown work with her debut BANGTAIL selling out runs across five countries, racking up rave reviews and being named Best Comedy in the Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards. Having been shortlisted for BBC Comedy Awards and named runner up in the Komedia Award for Alternative Comedy with the Nest at Brighton Fringe, Lil is in the process of developing new live and scripted work while consistently performing live all around the UK.

Cecily Nash is a London-based director and theatre-maker. A graduate of École Jacques Lecoq, she co-created and directed the award-winning, critically acclaimed clown shows TROLL and BANGTAIL. Her directing credits include Kathy Maniura's THE CYCLING MAN and Niall Moorjani's GREEN KNIGHT (BUT IT'S GAY).

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Bunker 1, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ

DATES: 5th - 30th August 2026 (except 17th August)

TIME: 9:45PM

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+

TICKET PRICES: £9 - £14

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...