BADGERS by Theatre Royal Plymouth to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

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Theatre Royal Plymouth's Badgers, will have its world premiere at the Traverse Festival during this year's iconic Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The brand‑new show has been written and developed by South West artist Malaika Kegode in association with Bristol Old Vic.

Limited preview performances will take place at Bristol Old Vic from 30 July - 01 August, offering South West audiences an early opportunity to experience the show ahead of its national debut at Traverse Theatre from 06 - 30 August. Following its Fringe run, where it will reach thousands of theatre lovers from around the world in the Scottish capital, the production will transfer to The Drum at TRP for limited performances before returning to Bristol Old Vic for a run in September.

Badgers is a new folk play written by Malaika Kegode with music by Jakabol - the team behind 2024's successful reprise of Outlier. Badgers is a hybrid theatre piece blending spoken word and live music, and explores the art of letting go and the ethics of true crime.

TRP Associate Artistic Director, Tom Jackson Greaves, said: 'Commissioning Badgers and leading its journey to production as part of Edinburgh's Traverse Festival is incredibly exciting for all of us at TRP. We're delighted to continue our valued collaboration with Malaika, after presenting Outlier together in 2024 and to be returning to the Traverse after presenting Happy Meal by Tabby Lamb in 2022 before it's international tour.

'Badgers is a unique and thrilling story that bends form, through spoken word, music and myth, and we cannot wait to see how it captivates audiences throughout August. We look forward to welcoming this brand new production of Badgers to the Drum in the autumn.'

Malaika Kegode said: 'Badgers is a story I've wanted to tell for a long time, and bringing it to life at the Traverse before coming home to the South West feels like magic. It's a difficult time for new writing, so I'm grateful to TRP, Bristol Old Vic and Traverse for creating space for a rural story this close to my heart to reach a global audience in Edinburgh. This folk play treasures live experience and the transience of music, memory and stories. I can't wait to find out what it becomes in collaboration with an audience.'

Ben Atterbury, Bristol Old Vic's Literary Manager, said: "We couldn't be happier to be working in association with our fantastic colleagues at Theatre Royal Plymouth, supporting their production of Malaika Kegode's new play Badgers. We last worked with Malaika and many of this amazing team to develop and premiere her brilliant, moving debut Outlier and we can't wait to see what they've been cooking up next; a magical, folky thriller about the power of stories and song (and badgers) that should delight audiences in Edinburgh, Plymouth and Bristol this summer."

Badgers follows in the footsteps of previous TRP productions that have played at Edinburgh Fringe, including Happy Meal (2022) and Breathless (2023).

TRP is committed to championing locally made theatre and support it on a national stage. Since 2020, the theatre has been collaborating with Pleasance Theatre for The Edinburgh National Partnerships Programme where it supports South West-based artists to take the next step in their journey towards producing and presenting work.

Tickets for the preview performances of Badgers at Bristol Old Vic are available from www.bristololdvic.org.uk (on priority sale from 21 May). For information about the Traverse Festival run, visit www.traverse.co.uk. Tickets for the run at TRP will be on sale soon from theatreroyal.com.

Something has taken root in this town. A recluse, a disappearance, a mysterious folk song. And then there's you, Meles - a podcaster with a dying mother and a stalling career - about to stumble into something unfathomable. Something that could change everything. But is it your story to tell?

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