Anna Thomas To Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With HOW TO JUGGLE A FERRET

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Award-winning comedian Anna Thomas will make her Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with a warm, surreal, deeply personal and sharply funny hour about how we try to find joy when everything feels a bit stuck.

Anna is perhaps best known for writing and performing in the short film Lady Bigfoot, which premiered on BBC One Wales and became the most watched comedy short on BBC iPlayer in 2023;

Anna was described as 'A Feral Beatrix Potter' by Bruce Dessau, Beyond The Joke

Anna is also the winner of the BBC New Comedy Award and a finalist for the Sean Lock Comedy Award. She has built a reputation for her offbeat charm and imaginative storytelling.

As Steve Bennett puts it: 'Whatever planet she's from, they know funny.' Chortle ★★★★

Her debut is based on her experience of returning home in her 30s to find her childhood bedroom transformed into a makeshift rhubarb-growing laboratory, because apparently 'it grows better in the dark'. Back at home with her mum, she watches as friends move on to marriages, mortgages and motherhood, while she navigates loneliness and rhubarb. Anna also starts to avoid dating and quietly wonders if she might be turning into a hermit.

After losing several close friends in a short space of time, Anna finds herself confronting grief in ways that feel disorienting and, at times, darkly funny. From crying next to vending machines to imagining the impossible, her attempts to carry on as normal only make life feel stranger.

Anna Thomas is a comedian based in the UK. She first started performing after taking the Frog and Bucket Comedy Club's stand-up course, before going on to win the BBC New Comedy Award in 2021 and reach the final of the Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award in 2023. She was named on Jiksaw's Ones To Watch list and Skiddle's Best New and Up-and-Coming Stand-Up Comedians in 2023. In 2022, she appeared in 'Best In Class', an Edinburgh Fringe showcase of working-class comedians, which won the Panel Prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. She has provided tour support for Scott Bennett, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Joe Lycett, Hal Cruttenden, Lauren Pattison, Kieran Hodgson, Colin Hoult, Carl Hutchinson and Max Fosh. Her broadcast credits include BBC One, BBC One Wales and BBC Radio 4, with appearances on the BBC New Comedy Awards and a range of comedy programmes across radio and television. She also wrote and starred in the radio short Gulls for BBC Radio Wales.

Anna Thomas: How to Juggle a Ferret performs at Monkey Barrel - Cabaret Voltaire from 3rd - 30th August.

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