Ania Magliano To Bring I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS to Edinburgh Fringe 2023

"I Can't Believe You've Done This" sees Ania explore her own and universal insecurities through her trademark storytelling observations and jokes.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Following last year's storming success, award-winning comedian Ania Magliano is set to return to the Pleasance throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, with her brand-new show "I Can't Believe You've Done This" based on the worst haircut she ever had.

"I Can't Believe You've Done This" sees Ania explore her own and universal insecurities through her trademark storytelling observations and jokes and new perspective on quarter-life living. From the haircut that 'ruined her life' to her breast reduction surgery and learning boxing in Thailand, to finding love, gossip and her intense hatred of WhatsApp voice notes, Ania's show invites audiences into her world and that relatable feeling of your life being out of control. The show is directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner Jordan Brookes.

Ania is a comedian based in London. She's a triple threat (bisexual, Gen Z, bad at cooking). Her sharp, wry writing combined with her warm conversational performance style make her a 'glittering new talent' (the i Paper) of the UK comedy scene.

Her debut hour of comedy, Ania Magliano: 'Absolutely No Worries If Not', won Best New Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2022, and sold-out an entire run at the Edinburgh Fringe in just 3 days, as well as selling out a run at Soho Theatre. An extra date was put on at London's Leicester Square Theatre for one night only, which also sold out. The Times described it as 'the sort of elegantly amusing, surprising and inspiring debut hour that you come to the Fringe to see', whilst the Guardian listed it as one of 10 Fringe Shows Not To Miss, saying it 'will have you crying with laughter'. This was followed by her first ever UK tour, selling out (multiple) shows in Bristol, Glasgow, Brighton and Salford.

She has opened for Ed Gamble, Marc Maron and Catherine Cohen. She has been heard on various podcasts including Off Menu, Films to Be Buried With, Pappy's, Trusty Hogs, Cuddle Club and The Moon Under Water. She has also appeared on ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Dave's The Comedy Guide to Life.

Ania Magliano: I can't Believe You've Done This will be performed at 4.35pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) from: 2nd - 27th August (not 14th)

Booking Link: Click Here




