A KATE IN THE HAND IS WORTH TWO IN THE BUTCH to Open at Edinburgh Fringe

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Comedy queen and star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Kate Butch is heading back to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new stand up show, A Kate in the Hand is worth Two in the Butch.

This year, Kate Butch is on a mission to become a better person or die trying. Through the medium of sequins, proverbs and foliage, join Kate as she dissects the shadiest moments of her life and find out whether you really can teach an old dog to change its spots as it shits in the woods. Hilariously dissecting the online backlash that results from being a queer person on the telly, Kate takes a long hard look in the mirror and asks whether she is really a terrible human or just needs to grow a thicker skin without ruining her complexion.

Kate Butch is an award-winning menace to society who is best known as one of the breakout stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, having competed in series 5 before going on to become a finalist in 2026's RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World. Before that, she made her professional debut at the age of 11, playing a sweetcorn-obsessed child in Green Giant's 'my mum says you are what you eat' advertising campaign. She also won Celebrity Mastermind in 2024 (her specialist subject was Shrek), and starred in BBC One's The Power of Parker in 2025.

Kate Butch is also an experienced stand-up comedian, enjoying sold-out Edinburgh runs of her shows Kate if You Wanna Go Butcher and Wuthering Shites, as well as performing in Drag Queens vs Zombies and Drag Queens vs Vampires, the latter of which was one of the top 20 best-reviewed comedy shows of EdFringe 2023. That year she also made her West End debut in Sleeping Beauty at the Garrick Theatre, and returned to Panto at London's Phoenix Theatre with Peter Pan in 2024. She co-hosts the podcast Queers Gone By, which the Guardian dubbed one of the world's 50 funniest podcasts, and is frequently seen on London's comedy circuit.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Kingdome, Pleasance Dome, Bristo Square, Edinburgh EH

DATES: 5th - 30th August (except 19th)

TIME: 8pm

AGE GUIDANCE: 16+

TICKET PRICES: £10 - £17

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