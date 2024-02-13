Tron Theatre Welcomes Dance Theatre Show AND THE BIRDS DID SING as Part of Scottish Tour

Tron Theatre will welcome award-winning dance theatre show And the Birds Did Sing as it embarks on a Scottish tour in March 2024. Choreographed, written and performed by Christine Devaney, And the Birds Did Sing blends contemporary dance and storytelling, performed with an evocative soundtrack, poetic text and ethereal set design.

Personal in tone, And the Birds Did Sing speaks to universal human themes such as growing up, life and death, the passing of time and love. Holding a delicate balance between sadness and joy, this solo incorporates dance, spoken word, visuals, and music, with humour and tenderness.

Loosely structured around creator and performer Christine Devaney's childhood memories and made in collaboration with musician Luke Sutherland and artist Yvonne Buskie, And the Birds Did Sing is a salve for the soul that leads the audience on a poignant journey. The work won a Herald Angel Award at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was runner up for the Scottish Arts Award.

Artistic Director of Curious Seed, and Creator and Performer Christine Devaney said: "I'm so looking forward to going back to this work. The world and I have changed since we first shared the story of Birdie in 2019, so I'm excited and intrigued by what we'll discover afresh in the work as we share it with audiences across Scotland."

As part of the tour, Curious Seed will engage with the local artistic community. Each performance at the Tron Theatre will be followed by Staying On: an informal sharing of excerpts of work from invited artists. Co-curated by playwright and poet, Ellie Stewart, Staying On is an invitation for audiences to stay on for an informal celebration of regional talent: poems, prose, music, and song.

Running time: 1 hr and 10 mins (40 minutes show, plus 15 minutes interval, followed by Staying On, 45 minutes).