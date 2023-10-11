Tickets Now On Sale For Circus Arts Conservatory's 2023-2024 Season

Find out how to secure your tickets for Circus Sarasota 2024, Cirque des Voix, Windjammers, and more.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards Photo 1 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
Kerry Butler Directs NEWSIES at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota Photo 2 Kerry Butler Directs NEWSIES at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota
Casting Complete For Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK… BOOM! At Studio 1130 Photo 3 Casting Complete For Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK… BOOM! At Studio 1130
Sarasota Orchestra Performs STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT in October Photo 4 Sarasota Orchestra Performs STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT in October

Tickets Now On Sale For Circus Arts Conservatory's 2023-2024 Season

The Circus Arts Conservatory, the nation's only nonprofit organization that combines professional circus performances, youth circus training and outreach programming, is thrilled to launch another great year of Circus Sarasota and Sailor Circus Academy performances – as well as an exciting new holiday collaboration with the “King of the High Wire,” Nik Wallenda – in its 26th year.

Tickets for the upcoming season are now on sale; the shows in the 2023-2024 performance season include:

“Brave New Wonderland”: the CAC's new collaboration with Nik Wallenda, runs November 18-December 31, 2023; Holiday-themed Big Top at the East District at UTC; tickets $30-$75

This magical, immersive holiday spectacular – which Wallenda will direct and headline – will bring all the joy and wonder of the holiday season and incredible artistry of world-class circus artists to the Sarasota-Bradenton area

Sailor Circus Academy “Candyland”: runs December 27-31, 2023; Sailor Circus Arena; tickets $20-$40
The nation's longest-running youth circus program presents an amazing spectacle as students ages 8-18 flip, fly and soar to new heights in a new holiday production
Windjammers featuring Sailor Circus Academy: January 14, 2024; Sailor Circus Arena; free (but donations are gratefully accepted)

The Windjammers is a group comprising retired circus musicians; enjoy expertly-played classic circus music accompanied by performances by Sailor Circus Academy students

Circus Arts Gala: February 2, 2024; Ulla Searing Big Top on Nathan Benderson Park's Regatta Island; tickets $350

A one-of-a-kind evening featuring world-class artistry paired with fine dining, benefiting the CAC's outreach programs that educate, entertain, and enrich lives
Circus Sarasota: February 16-March 10, 2024; Ulla Searing Big Top on Nathan Benderson Park's Regatta Island; tickets $20-$80

Featuring an international cast of the world's most renowned circus artists in thrilling performances
Cirque des Voix: Circus of the Voices (in partnership with The Key Chorale): March 22-23, 2024; Sailor Circus Arena; (tickets on sale December 12, 2023)

The CAC teams up with The Key Chorale to present a unique show that combines live singing and music by the 40+ piece Cirque Orchestra with the exhilarating artistry of professional circus artists and Sailor Circus Academy students

WONDERBALL: April 2024 (date TBD); Sailor Circus Arena; (tickets on sale this fall)
The hot electronic dance music (EDM) concert returns for a second year, with proceeds benefiting the CAC's youth education programs

Sailor Circus Red Troupe “Spring Show”: runs May 4-5, 2024; Sailor Circus Arena; tickets $20-$40
Patrons of all ages will be wowed by acts showcasing stunning aerial artistry, heart-stopping acrobatics, contortion, light-hearted comedy, and more

"Each year we strive to create a season that will not only surpass the previous year but will exceed all expectations of our patrons of all ages and from near and far," said Jennifer Mitchell, Circus Arts Conservatory executive VP/COO. "From our youth training program to our professional productions, we are looking forward to providing world-class entertainment and continuing to work to preserve the rich history and legacy of the circus arts.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 941-355-9805.

About The Circus Arts Conservatory

The Circus Arts Conservatory, located in Sarasota, Fla., is home to world-class performances, excellence in training the circus arts, and community-based outreach programs. The organization was born from decades of circus history and today serves as a legacy to those that have set the standards for international circus artistry and education. The Circus Arts Conservatory is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Visit Click Here for more information.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Grammy Award-Winning ETHEL to Headline the Hermitages 15th Annual Artful Lobster Photo
Grammy Award-Winning ETHEL to Headline the Hermitage's 15th Annual Artful Lobster

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced that world-renowned and Grammy Award-winning string quartet ETHEL will headline the Hermitage’s signature fall fundraising event, “The Artful Lobster: An Outdoor Celebration!” on Saturday, November 11th from 11:30am to 2pm at the Hermitage campus on Manasota Key.

2
Kerry Butler Directs NEWSIES at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota Photo
Kerry Butler Directs NEWSIES at Rise Above Performing Arts in Sarasota

Rise Above Performing Arts presents Newsies which opens October 19th. The production is directed by Broadway’s Tony-Nominated, Kerry Butler. Learn more about the musical here!

3
THE AUDACITY OF IDENTITY: ART AND POETRY BY JORDAN BEUTEL Featured at Creative Liberties T Photo
THE AUDACITY OF IDENTITY: ART AND POETRY BY JORDAN BEUTEL Featured at Creative Liberties This Month

Creative Liberties will present 'The Audacity of Identity: Art and Poetry by Jordan Beutel,” a free, one-night pop-up event featuring the art and poetry of the trans artist Jordan Beutel, on Thursday, October 19, 6-8 p.m.

4
The Perlman Music Program Suncoast to Present The Tobias Quartet in November Photo
The Perlman Music Program Suncoast to Present The Tobias Quartet in November

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast will present the Tobias Quartet, featuring alumni Oliver Neubauer and Kate Arndt. Get ticket and event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deck the Halls
Florida Studio Theatre (11/25-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Florida Studio Theatre (11/15-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Troubadour
Florida Studio Theatre (4/03-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Starcatcher
The Sarasota Players (11/03-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Winter Flowers
The Sarasota Players (10/20-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You