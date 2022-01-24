Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Contemporary Dance Presents DANCE MAKERS This Weekend

Performances are January 27-30, 2022 at the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Sarasota Contemporary Dance presents Dance Makers 2022 this weekend.

This year, "Dance Makers'' features new imaginative dance pieces created by nationally acclaimed contemporary choreographers, including Dazaun Soleyn, Jennifer Nugent, Adele Myers and Christal Brown. Dance Makers will also revive Kinda Cagey, the fan-favorite grand piano and dancer duet from SCD's 2nd season, performed by Leymis Bolaños Wilmott and Francis Schwartz.

Learn more at https://www.sarasotacontemporarydance.org/in-theater.

