Pulitzer Prize & Tony Winner Doug Wright Returns To Sarasota For New Hermitage Program

Join the Hermitage at the Asolo's Cook Theater in the FSU Center for Performing Arts, as Wright engages in conversation with Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg on Monday, February 10 at 6pm. In addition, program attendees will have the opportunity to hear selections from Wright's lesser-known original works, performed by some of Sarasota's brightest talents.

With his hit Broadway play Good Night, Oscar gearing up for its regional premiere at Asolo Repertory Theatre this spring, Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and librettist Doug Wright has been creating celebrated works of theater and film for over two decades.

Many of Wright's worlds and characters have their basis in real life people and events, from Charlotte von Mahlsdorf in I Am My Own Wife, to Big and Little Edie in Grey Gardens, to the famous rivalry between Helena Rubenstein and Elizabeth Arden in War Paint. Hear what draws this acclaimed playwright to these stories, as well as other fascinating insights into his process.

Wright is a proud Hermitage alumnus and trustee, and he served as a juror for the inaugural Hermitage Major Theater Award in 2021. He has remained an engaged and active member of the Hermitage alumni community. His Broadway credits include I Am My Own Wife (Pulitzer Prize; Tony Award), Grey Gardens, Hands on a Hardbody, War Paint, and The Little Mermaid. In film, Wright's credits include screenplays for Fine Line Features, Fox Searchlight, and DreamWorks SKG, among others. His recent Amazon film The Burial stars Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, where he served as President for many years. He previously returned to the Gulf Coast just last year, where he presented Hermitage programs in collaboration with SILL in Sarasota and Venice, as well as a Hermitage event in Boca Grande.

His most recent play, Good Night, Oscar, originally directed by Hermitage Fellow Lisa Peterson, received critical acclaim at Chicago's Goodman Theatre before transferring to Broadway, where it earned Sean Hayes a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Lead Actor. Asolo Repertory Theatre will present the Florida premiere of Good Night, Oscar this spring, running April 2-26, 2025.

