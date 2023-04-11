Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director

Stacia Lee, most recently of SagaCity Media and Sarasota Magazine, joins the rapidly growing Hermitage team as its first Managing Director.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director

Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today the organization has welcomed Stacia Lee as its first Managing Director, following a national search that commenced earlier this season. Lee joins the Hermitage team after serving as the publisher for Sarasota Magazine and overseeing the Florida and Texas operations for SagaCity Media. In her new role, Lee will serve as a right hand to Sandberg in overseeing the management and daily operations of the company. She will be responsible for implementing core strategies and systems, overseeing marketing and strategic partnerships, and executing the vision of this rapidly growing organization. As the Hermitage continues on its growth trajectory, Lee will work closely with Sandberg and the Hermitage team to broaden the reach and impact of this leading national arts incubator.

Lee joins a team that includes Andy Sandberg as Artistic Director and CEO, Amy Wallace as Development Director, Elizabeth Power as Operations Director, and James Monaghan, who was recently promoted to Programs Director. Over the past two seasons, the Hermitage team has expanded to include Sydney Ladendecker (Executive Assistant and Residency Coordinator), Whitney Stone (Grants Coordinator), Kaitlin Smith (Artist Alumni Coordinator), Adrienne Hill (Development Coordinator), and 'Chef' Jordan Moore (Events and Hospitality Assistant).



Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep Photo
Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep
Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spot Photo
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024
Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024.
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition Photo
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition
Florida Studio Theatre has announced the winning plays of this year's annual youth playwriting competition. Now in its 32nd year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program is an arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, the inspiration, and the skills to write their own original plays.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas Photo
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo RepCast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep
April 7, 2023

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024
April 6, 2023

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024.
FST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting CompetitionFST Announces Winners of Annual Youth Playwriting Competition
April 6, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the winning plays of this year's annual youth playwriting competition. Now in its 32nd year, FST's WRITE A PLAY program is an arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, the inspiration, and the skills to write their own original plays.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and ViolasArtist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas
April 4, 2023

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller RevueWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revue
April 4, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will conclude its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the world-premiere musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.”
share