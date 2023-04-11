Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director

Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today the organization has welcomed Stacia Lee as its first Managing Director, following a national search that commenced earlier this season. Lee joins the Hermitage team after serving as the publisher for Sarasota Magazine and overseeing the Florida and Texas operations for SagaCity Media. In her new role, Lee will serve as a right hand to Sandberg in overseeing the management and daily operations of the company. She will be responsible for implementing core strategies and systems, overseeing marketing and strategic partnerships, and executing the vision of this rapidly growing organization. As the Hermitage continues on its growth trajectory, Lee will work closely with Sandberg and the Hermitage team to broaden the reach and impact of this leading national arts incubator.

Lee joins a team that includes Andy Sandberg as Artistic Director and CEO, Amy Wallace as Development Director, Elizabeth Power as Operations Director, and James Monaghan, who was recently promoted to Programs Director. Over the past two seasons, the Hermitage team has expanded to include Sydney Ladendecker (Executive Assistant and Residency Coordinator), Whitney Stone (Grants Coordinator), Kaitlin Smith (Artist Alumni Coordinator), Adrienne Hill (Development Coordinator), and 'Chef' Jordan Moore (Events and Hospitality Assistant).