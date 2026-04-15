Charisse Pearlina Weston Honored at 2026 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Gala

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The annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner on Sunday, April 12 honored visual artist Charisse Pearlina Weston. This was the central event of a three-day celebration, hosted by the Hermitage Artist Retreat (Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO) in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation. The gala evening was presented at Michael's on East and featured inspiring performances from Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Will Swenson (Hair, A Beautiful Noise), accompanied by pianist Joseph Holt; original songs performed by Hermitage Fellow and 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize-finalist Britton Smith, accompanied by AJ Jagannath; and an unexpected performance of hit song “Golden,” written by Academy Award-winning Hermitage Fellow Mark Sonnenblick and sung by Maicy Powell. The annual gala raised over $400,000 in support of the Hermitage's mission, in addition to the Greenfield Foundation's annual gift of $175,000. Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg served as master of ceremonies, with Co-Chairs Ellen & Richard Sandor, who announced an additional commitment of $250,000 to underwrite the “Sandor Residency at the Hermitage.”

As this year's HGP recipient, Weston receives a $35,000 commission, along with an extended residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Sandberg announced at the event that Weston will also receive a world premiere exhibition in 2028 at The Ringling Museum of Art, presented in collaboration with the Hermitage.

The Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) Dinner kicked off with a year-in-review video showcasing this year of transformational growth for the Hermitage. The inspirational video was followed by a powerhouse performance from Maicy Powell singing “Golden” from the global mega-hit KPop Demon Hunters, first heard by Sarasota audiences last summer on the Hermitage Beach; “Golden” was written by Hermitage alumnus Mark Sonnenblick, who recently won an Academy Award for this song. Andy Sandberg took the stage as master of ceremonies and spoke about the legacy and impact of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize, thanking Hermitage supporters, friends, and partners. This was followed by a brief video encapsulating the level of talent and the impact that the Hermitage Greenfield Prize has on the greater artistic landscape as well as the spotlight this prestigious award shines on the region. Sandberg then introduced the evening's headliner, Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Will Swenson. Swenson started the night with a throwback song from the musical Adrift in Macao. Swenson spoke of meeting Andy Sandberg twenty years ago when they worked together on that show; Sandberg worked with Swenson again as a producer of Hair on Broadway, in which Will co-starred opposite Hermitage Fellow Gavin Creel, earning them both Tony Award nominations. Swenson then picked up a guitar to perform a moving rendition of the song “Gold” from the movie and musical Once. Accompanying the evening on piano was Joseph Holt. Swenson expressed his gratitude for all the Hermitage supporters who recognize the importance of championing new talent and new work.

After a dinner provided by Michael's on East, the festivities continued with a congratulatory video from past Hermitage Greenfield Prize winners Rucyl Mills (2025), Deepa Purohit (2024), and Sandy Rodriguez (2023). This was followed by a special appearance from Tony Award-winning singer, musician, and Hermitage alumnus Britton Smith, who was accompanied by “Britton and the Sting” bandmate and returning Hermitage Fellow Andrew “AJ” Jagannath. Smith, a past Hermitage Greenfield Prize finalist, charmed the audience with stories from his recent Hermitage residency and unforgettable performances of his original songs “Come to Me” and "Bucket of Love.”

Following Smith's performance, Sandberg introduced curator, co-founder of ARTNOIR, and 2026 HGP juror Larry Ossei-Mensah, who described Charisse's singular artistic style as having "rigor, curiosity, and imagination,” adding that “the time and space given through this commission is a catalytic moment for her career.” Ossei-Mensah went on to share how excited he is for our community to get to know Charisse as an artist, writer, and creator. Following a brief video presentation of her work, Sandberg and Ossei-Mensah presented Charisse Pearlina Weston with this year's Hermitage Greenfield Prize. “I didn't quite realize what I was walking into this weekend, but I can honestly say that I have never felt so welcomed,” said Weston. Thank you to the Greenfield Foundation, Andy and the Hermitage team, this wonderful community, and all of you. It is an amazing honor to be here.”

To close out this memorable night after an enthusiastic paddle raise, Will Swenson returned to the stage, first singing “Sara” from the musical Murder Ballad, written by Hermitage alumna Julia Jordan; Swenson debuted the role of Tom in its Off-Broadway premiere. Swenson closed out the night with a rousing rendition of Neil Diamond's crowd-favorite “Sweet Caroline,” having originated the role of the iconic rock legend in the Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise. Needless to say, all guests were enthusiastically singing along!

“This was a truly remarkable evening and a joyful celebration of visual art and this incredible prize,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “It was an honor to celebrate Charisse Pearlina Weston, and we can't wait to introduce her original commission to our Gulf Coast community. It was thrilling to hear unforgettable live performances from Will Swenson and original songs by Britton Smith, along with inspiring performances from AJ Jagannath, Maicy Powell, Joe Holt, and more. We are so grateful to the Greenfield Foundation, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and all our sponsors and donors for their belief in our mission and the support of new work.”

The annual Prize Dinner anchored a series of events celebrating the impact and legacy of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize. The programming kicked off on Saturday, April 11 at The Ringling's Historic Asolo Theater, where Hermitage audiences had a chance to meet Charisse Pearlina Weston. This event included an in-depth conversation with this year's 2026 HGP Winner, alongside 2026 HGP juror Larry Ossei-Mensah, offering an introduction to Weston's work and career, as well as insight into her plans for this new commission and a sampling of her past work.

On Monday, April 13 the world premiere commission presentation from 2024 HGP recipient Deepa Purohit, Mxx: The Dignity Project, was presented at the Asolo Rep's Koski Center. The moving and inspiring workshop presentation featured an extraordinary cast of four South Asian women, including Hermitage Fellow Nandita Shenoy, Sara Haider, Indika Senanayake, and Rita Wolf.

The Hermitage Greenfield Prize is presented in partnership with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, who launched this initiative with the Hermitage in 2009. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County once again served as the lead community sponsor for this year's festivities.

Weston was selected by a distinguished jury that included Ian Alteveer, Beal Family Chair of Contemporary Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Alison Gass, Founding Executive Director of the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco; and Larry Ossei-Mensah, independent curator and co-founder of ARTNOIR, a nonprofit supporting artists, curators, cultural workers, and emerging patrons.