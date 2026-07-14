Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Search for New Executive Director
Departing executive director Keren Shani-Lifrak is credited with launching free family concerts at The Bay.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has announced that Keren Shani-Lifrak is departing her role as executive director. The board of trustees thanks Shani-Lifrak for her service to Artist Series Concerts and appreciates her contributions to the organization, wishing her every success in her future endeavors.
During her tenure, Shani-Lifrak introduced several initiatives that strengthened the organization's community engagement, including a free family-friendly concert at The Bay. She also helped cultivate new donor relationships that supported the continued growth of Artist Series Concerts.
While the organization conducts a regional search for a new executive director, board and staff leadership will work together to ensure a seamless transition and the continued excellence of the organization's operations and programs.
Board Chair Cyndi Mumm said, “Our patrons, donors, and community partners can be confident that Artist Series Concerts remains firmly committed to its mission of presenting exceptional musical performances while supporting the next generation of artists through education, outreach, and scholarship. We look forward to building on our strong foundation as we begin this next chapter.”
For more than three decades, Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has presented exceptional professional musical performances for residents and visitors throughout the Sarasota region. The organization has also awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships to promising young musicians and enriched the community through hundreds of educational programs in local schools.
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