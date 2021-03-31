WHITE ROSE Comes to The Grove at The Fox

Enjoy an evening of Beatles music, mixed with hits by other groups from the same era.

Mar. 31, 2021  

White Rose, featuring Michelle Tyler and Bob Weitz of Mirage - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, is coming to The Grove at The Fox at The Fox Event Center on Saturday, April 17th at 7:00 pm.

Enjoy an evening of Beatles music, mixed with hits by other groups from the same era.

White Rose performs at The Grove at The Fox on Saturday, April 17th at 7 pm. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $40 for choice of meal* and may be purchased online at www.grovetheatre.com, by calling (909) 920 - 4343, or at the door. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Fox Event Center is located at 123 Cajon Street, Redlands, CA 92373.

Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required.

*If you purchase the meal package, dinner beings at 6:00 pm, and includes a choice of the following:

  • Yellow submarine sandwich
  • Penny Lane chicken tenders
  • Sgt. Pepper's smoked beef brisket on a bun
  • With fries and a non-alcoholic beverage

