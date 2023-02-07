Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Valentine's Day 'Radiothon' To Benefit Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Programs

The event takes place this Valentine's Day on K-LITE 101.7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Music is the universal language of love, so, it's befitting that K-LITE 101.7 Morning Show hosts Gary Fruin and Catherine Remak have selected the Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Education programs to benefit from their annual 12-hour Valentine's Day Radiothon.

Funds raised this Valentine's Day on K-LITE 101.7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. will support the Symphony's Music Van and Youth Ensembles. The community is invited to call in and make live, love-song requests for their favorite Valentine, while pledging their support for the children served by the Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Van and Youth Ensembles scholarship programs.

Throughout the Radiothon, Gary and Catherine will be interviewing students, parents, teachers, volunteers, and other supporters about the impact created by the Symphony's education programs. K-LITE 101.7 and the Santa Barbara Symphony are sharing this day of love in an effort to raise money and awareness within the greater Santa Barbara Community.

Say "I Love You" this Valentine's Day with a song request and on-air dedication with a minimum donation of $25 benefitting the Symphony's Music Education programs (Music Van and Youth Ensembles programs). The Request Line is 805-879-5483.


The Santa Barbara Symphony's Music Van program provides 3rd-grade students at over 50 schools across the County a hands-on experience with orchestral instruments through in-person visitations to classrooms. Many of the children served by this program would not have access to musical instruments without a visit by the Music Van - a program that would not be possible without donor support.

The Symphony's Youth Ensembles program is the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra in our region and provides 3rd-12th grade students with an orchestral ensemble experience. With enrollment at about 100 students, there is a demand for donor-supported, needs-based scholarships to ensure that this high-caliber curriculum and ensemble experience is accessible to all. Scholarships cover both Ensemble fees and private lessons for students. Visit thesymphony.org.





