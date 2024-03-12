The Theatre Group at SBCC Performs THE OUTSIDER in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Theatre Group at SBCC will finish the 23-24 season with Paul Slade Smith’s hilarious comedy THE OUTSIDER, directed by Katie Laris, April 10-27, 2024 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus.

Newly appointed Governor of a small state, Ned Newley is paralyzed by cameras and terrified of public speaking but great at actually governing, and his chief of staff, Dave, is his biggest fan. Determined to save his boss’s job, Dave brings in a team of experts that just might save the day…and could even lead to a perfect romance. A timely and hilarious comedy in the inspiring style of Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, The Outsider is a heartwarming story of loyalty and common sense in the nonsensical world of campaign politics.

The Outsider will feature: Matt Addeman, Lexie Brent, Nicholis Sheley, Justin Stark, Tiffany Story, Raymond Wallenthin and Grace Wilson.

Performances will be April 10-27, 2024. The Sunday, April 14, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Prices: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students, Wednesday & Thursday evening, Saturday & Sunday matinee $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students, Friday & Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students.

Please note there is No Late Seating in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.