TWELFTH NIGHT Will Be Performed by The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance Next Month

The Department of Theater and Dance presents a NAKED SHAKES production of Twelfth Night, an outrageous comic tale of mistaken identities, written by William Shakespeare and adapted and directed by Irwin Appel. The show opens at 5 p.m. on September 3 and runs through the 4th.

The show revolves around Sebastian and his twin sister Viola who share an uncanny physical likeness. After the two are separated in a shipwreck, they each believe the other to be dead. This misunderstanding leads to hilarious schemes and miscommunications, resulting in a show that is sure to delight audiences.

Twelfth Night is a classic Shakespeare romantic comedy, containing all the beloved tropes of the genre. It is believed to have originally been written as a form of entertainment on the holiday Twelfth Night at the close of the Christmas season. This festive history certainly shines through in the absurd and congenial events of the play.

As the first in-person performance at UCSB in 18 months, the show will take place outdoors on the Commencement Green by the lagoon. Audience members should bring their own chairs or blankets, and keep an eye on the weather to dress accordingly.

In order to continue COVID-19 safety practices, patrons will be asked to wear a mask throughout the entirety of the performance and to maintain a six foot distance between individual parties.

Join the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance for this bright and lively show that is sure to be a joyous celebration of the return of live theater. The production is free and open to the public. More information is available online at www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu.