Staged Reading of NORINE & THE KING OF SWATSVILLE Comes to Chance Theater

This staged reading will be presented on Wednesday, September 20th at 7:30pm.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Santa Barbara Symphony Renews Commitment to Musicians in New Three-Year Contract Photo 2 Santa Barbara Symphony Renews Commitment to Musicians in New Three-Year Contract

Staged Reading of NORINE & THE KING OF SWATSVILLE Comes to Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will present a staged reading of a brand new play as part of the 2023 OTR New Works Series. Written by Jonathan Josephson, and directed by Chance Theater’s Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn, this staged reading will be presented on Wednesday, September 20th at 7:30pm.

In July of 1903, famed baseball player Edward “Big Ed” Delahanty was found dead at the base of the Niagara Falls gorge. Now, Ed’s widow, Norine, is determined to uncover the truth behind her husband’s tragic end and find the ones responsible for his death. Little could she have anticipated that her investigation would take her down an ever-darkening road of Big Ed’s hidden life, and inner demons. Based on a true story.

Playwright Jonathan Josephson explained, “I was initially drawn to this true story because, one, I'm a huge baseball fan, and two, Ed Delahanty's life is chalk full of larger-than-life, bizarre, complex, mysterious circumstances that couldn't be more theatrical if I created them out of thin air. But the play really came alive upon a deeper investigation of the facts of Big Ed's life as we know it, and then my own interpretation of those facts (i.e. my fiction) which took me down a personal exploration of what it means to be happy, and when happy on the outside doesn't necessarily mean happy on the inside.” 

When asked about returning to the Chance, Josephson mused, “As a playwright, this will be my fifth new play adventure with Chance Theater! I couldn't wish for a more supportive, professional, and talented group of artists and staff to help me tell stories and make theatrical magic.”

MEET THE PLAYWRIGHT

As a former Literary Director and Company Member, Jonathan Josephson (JJ) served as a dramaturg for numerous Chance productions from 2007-2009. Over the years, several of his plays have appeared on Chance stages including “The Giant and The Pixie” (2008), “The Legend(s) of Sleepy Hollow” (TYA, 2015), and the 2017 Chance-a-thon. He is also the founding Executive Director of Unbound Productions and one of the creators of the multi-award-winning immersive theatre events “Wicked Lit” (Mountain View Mausoleum and Cemetery), “Mystery Lit” (Los Angeles Arboretum), and “History Lit” (Pasadena Museum of History). Forty of his plays have been produced all over the world including Actors Theatre of Louisville (Humana Festival), Milwaukee Rep (RepLab), and the Sam French Off-Off Broadway Play Festival (Festival Winner). Fifteen of his plays are published by Sam French, Playscripts, Stage Rights, YouthPlays, and others. He is a member of the Antaeus Playwrights Lab, DG, and ALAP. jonathanjosephson.com

MEET THE DIRECTOR

Oánh Nguyễn has been serving as Chance Theater’s founding Artistic Director since 1999. Oánh is a recipient of TCG’s New Generations Grant and the TCG Nathan Cummings Young Leaders of Color Fellowship. He was awarded the Outstanding Artist Award by Arts Orange County, profiled in Orange County Register’s “Most Influential People” series and OC Weekly’s People Issue, inducted into Anaheim High School’s Hall of Fame and was a commencement speaker for Chapman University College of Performing Arts. Oánh was Producing Associate at South Coast Repertory for three years. He also served on the advisory board of the Anaheim High School Performing Arts Conservatory, the board of Network of Ensemble Theatres, LA’s 99-seat Transitional Committee, and OC Theatre Guild, as well as panels and committees for Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Alternative Theatre Los Angeles, National Endowment for the Arts and Theatre Communications Group. His directing credits include productions at Chance Theater, East West Players, the J. Paul Getty Museum, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, South Coast Repertory, Aurora Theatre Company, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Chapman University, Azusa Pacific University, AMDA, CSU Fullerton, and served as the Associate Director for the international tour of David Henry Hwang’s “Chinglish” (Berkeley Repertory, South Coast Repertory, Hong Kong Arts Festival). His selected film credits include “Two Brothers” directed by Jean-Jacques Annaude, “Rush Hour 3” directed by Brett Ratner, and “Lonely Boy” directed by Dale Fabrigar (Best First Feature Grand Jury Prize at the 2013 Louisiana International Film Festival and Audience Award Winner at the 2013 BolderLife Festival).



RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
Festival Of Arts and Pageant Of The Masters Celebrate Final Weekend With A Red Carpet Gala Photo
Festival Of Arts and Pageant Of The Masters Celebrate Final Weekend With A Red Carpet Gala and Festival Runway Fashion Show

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters concluded its final weekend of the summer with a jam-packed celebration of events.

2
BRISK FESTIVAL LA Finalists Compete For Cash Prize This Weekend, September 1– 3 Photo
BRISK FESTIVAL LA Finalists Compete For Cash Prize This Weekend, September 1– 3

Brisk Festival L.A. enters its fifth and final weekend, September 1-3rd at the Morgan-Wixson Theater.

3
BOB BARTHS ONE NIGHT STAND A Hilariously Irreverent Celebration Of Theatre, Comedy, And Mu Photo
BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND A Hilariously Irreverent Celebration Of Theatre, Comedy, And Music

Prepare for a hysterically entertaining rendezvous with 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand' radio show, now taking the airwaves by storm on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room stream LIVE every Thursday night from 7-10pm PT and then available to listen to on demand the following day.

4
HAUNTING RIGHTS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Photo
HAUNTING RIGHTS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

“Haunting Rights,” written by Michael Perlmutter, is being extended by the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 13 and 27 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colleges Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You