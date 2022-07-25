Santa Barbara Symphony Presents CARMINA BURANA in October

In a spectacular tour-de-force Season Opening, The Symphony continues its impactful tradition of performing arts collaboration to create new experiences for the community. More than 150 performers from State Street Ballet, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Quire of Voyces and the Music Academy's Sing!

Children's Chorus join The Symphony on stage in a program that features a new ballet to Gabrielle Fauré's pensive Pavane, a wildly decadent ode to wine and fertility with Camille Saint-Saëns' Danse Bacchanale from the opera Samson and Delilah, and concludes with Carl Orff's beloved and powerful Carmina Burana. This concert is part of the Granada Synergy Series.

Repertoire

Gabrielle Fauré's | Pavane, Op. 50, featuring State Street Ballet in a ballet choreographed by SSB Resident Choreographer, William Soleau

Camille Saint Saëns | Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah

Carl Orff | Carmina Burana

The Artists

Nir Kabaretti, Conductor

State Street Ballet, William Soleau, Choreographer

SB Choral Society, Jo Anne Wasserman, Director

Quire of Voyces, Nathan Kreitzer, Director

Music Academy Sing! Children's Chorus, Erin McKibben, Director

Soloists

Valdis Jansons - Baritone

Randall Scotting, Countertenor