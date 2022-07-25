Santa Barbara Symphony Presents CARMINA BURANA in October
Performances run October 15-16, 2022.
In a spectacular tour-de-force Season Opening, The Symphony continues its impactful tradition of performing arts collaboration to create new experiences for the community. More than 150 performers from State Street Ballet, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Quire of Voyces and the Music Academy's Sing!
Children's Chorus join The Symphony on stage in a program that features a new ballet to Gabrielle Fauré's pensive Pavane, a wildly decadent ode to wine and fertility with Camille Saint-Saëns' Danse Bacchanale from the opera Samson and Delilah, and concludes with Carl Orff's beloved and powerful Carmina Burana. This concert is part of the Granada Synergy Series.
Repertoire
Gabrielle Fauré's | Pavane, Op. 50, featuring State Street Ballet in a ballet choreographed by SSB Resident Choreographer, William Soleau
Camille Saint Saëns | Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah
Carl Orff | Carmina Burana
The Artists
Nir Kabaretti, Conductor
State Street Ballet, William Soleau, Choreographer
SB Choral Society, Jo Anne Wasserman, Director
Quire of Voyces, Nathan Kreitzer, Director
Music Academy Sing! Children's Chorus, Erin McKibben, Director
Soloists
Valdis Jansons - Baritone
Randall Scotting, Countertenor