Santa Barbara Symphony Announces 2021/22 Preview On September 14
Santa Barbara Symphony Principal pianist Natasha Kislenko performs Gershwin - her return to our stage since the pandemic.
Join Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti for a preview of the diverse musical programs that make up the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2021/22 Season.
Learn about Kabaretti's inspiration behind the music, the guest artists he's invited, new community collaborations, and "behind-the-scenes" details:
- Kabaretti reveals his secrets behind choosing music and guest artists to build a season and insight into conducting.
- The unprecedented components going into the fully staged production of "Kismet" produced by Broadway's top talent.
- Is Anne Akiko Meyers' instrument really the most valuable violin in the world?
- The important musical significance of Jazz Royalty, the Marcus Roberts Trio, performing with the Symphony, and new artistic opportunities presenting them in collaboration with "Jazz at the Lobero."
- And more insights about what audiences can expect over the course of the season.
Santa Barbara Symphony Principal pianist Natasha Kislenko performs Gershwin - her return to our stage since the pandemic. Light refreshments will be served.
Tuesday, September 14, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm, followed by a courtyard reception at The Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara.
The public can register to attend this free event by emailing info@TheSymphony.org or by contacting Sadie McDade at (805) 898-9386. All guests are required to show proof of full vaccine or negative COVID-19 medical test (within 72 hours prior to the event). Masks are mandatory indoors for all guests. For additional information, visit TheSymphony.org.