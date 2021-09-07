Santa Barbara Symphony Announces 2021/22 Preview On September 14

Join Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti for a preview of the diverse musical programs that make up the Santa Barbara Symphony's 2021/22 Season.

Learn about Kabaretti's inspiration behind the music, the guest artists he's invited, new community collaborations, and "behind-the-scenes" details:

Kabaretti reveals his secrets behind choosing music and guest artists to build a season and insight into conducting.

The unprecedented components going into the fully staged production of "Kismet" produced by Broadway's top talent.

Is Anne Akiko Meyers' instrument really the most valuable violin in the world?

The important musical significance of Jazz Royalty, the Marcus Roberts Trio, performing with the Symphony, and new artistic opportunities presenting them in collaboration with "Jazz at the Lobero."

And more insights about what audiences can expect over the course of the season.

Santa Barbara Symphony Principal pianist Natasha Kislenko performs Gershwin - her return to our stage since the pandemic. Light refreshments will be served.

Tuesday, September 14, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm, followed by a courtyard reception at The Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara.

The public can register to attend this free event by emailing info@TheSymphony.org or by contacting Sadie McDade at (805) 898-9386. All guests are required to show proof of full vaccine or negative COVID-19 medical test (within 72 hours prior to the event). Masks are mandatory indoors for all guests. For additional information, visit TheSymphony.org.