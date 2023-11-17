Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At Arlington Theatre

This event promises to be a heartwarming and festive celebration of the holidays, suitable for all ages.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage Photo 4 Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At Arlington Theatre

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At Arlington Theatre

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet has announced its 48th annual production of The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition returning to The Arlington Theatre. Embrace the magic of the season with three performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 9th and 10th. This event promises to be a heartwarming and festive celebration of the holidays, suitable for all ages.

The production features four internationally recognized guest artists hailing from renowned ballet companies in the country. Principal dancers Alexandra Hutchinson and Kouadio Davis with Dance Theatre of Harlem, and principal dancers Misa Kuranaga and Esteban Hernandez with the San Francisco Ballet, will grace the stage alongside the gifted students from UCSB and Santa Barbara Festival Ballet.

Valerie Huston, SBFB's Resident Choreographer and Board Advisor, expressed her gratitude, saying "We're thrilled to welcome back Alexandra, Kouadio, and Misa and eagerly anticipate Esteban's debut in our production. It's an honor to be able to showcase these accomplished performers."

With a live orchestra, mesmerizing stage sets, and dazzling costumes, the audience will embark on a captivating journey into a magical winter wonderland and the Kingdom of Sweets. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky's timeless score, the cast, including characters Clara, the Nutcracker, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Mouse King, will bring this iconic tale to life. Audiences can expect enchanting scenes, including dancing snowflakes and flowers, an army of mischievous mice, and much more!

Friends of Clara, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's community outreach program for children facing economic challenges, ensures that the show is accessible to all. Through partnerships with community service agencies, financially disadvantaged students and their families can enjoy complimentary tickets and participate in an educational program on the music and history of the Nutcracker ballet. To support this initiative as a sponsor or donor and become a Friends of Clara partner, please contact Santa Barbara Festival Ballet at (805) 899-2901.

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's Nutcracker will grace The Arlington Theatre stage with three performances: Saturday, December 9th at 2:30pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday, December 10th at 2:30pm. Ticket prices range from $30 to $65 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (805) 899-2901.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Santa Barbara

1
Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage Photo
Feature: ALICE BY HEART at Out Of The Box Theatre at Center Stage

A warm and tender tale of resilience and the power of imagination.

2
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to PCPA This Holiday Season Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to PCPA This Holiday Season

Buddy is the biggest Elf The North Pole has ever seen. When his enormous size and poor toy-making skills cause him to face the truth, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father and share the true meaning of Christmas.

3
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

4
Noel Cowards HAY FEVER Comes to UCSBs Performing Arts Theater in November Photo
Noel Coward's HAY FEVER Comes to UCSB's Performing Arts Theater in November

Experience Noël Coward’s 1924 comedic masterpiece Hay Fever, a posh romp set amid a backdrop of motor cars, slinky gowns, pithy repartee, pots of tea, bobbed hair, and hiccups, making its way to UCSB’s Performing Arts Theater November 14 – 19, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Santa Barbara SHOWS
Colleges Show in Santa Barbara Colleges Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Performing Arts Center (5/02-5/02)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Christopher Cohan Center (4/01-4/01)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Santa Barbara The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Granada Theatre (12/06-12/07)
Kennedy Space Center Show in Santa Barbara Kennedy Space Center Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You