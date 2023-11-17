Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER At Arlington Theatre

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet has announced its 48th annual production of The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition returning to The Arlington Theatre. Embrace the magic of the season with three performances on Saturday and Sunday, December 9th and 10th. This event promises to be a heartwarming and festive celebration of the holidays, suitable for all ages.

The production features four internationally recognized guest artists hailing from renowned ballet companies in the country. Principal dancers Alexandra Hutchinson and Kouadio Davis with Dance Theatre of Harlem, and principal dancers Misa Kuranaga and Esteban Hernandez with the San Francisco Ballet, will grace the stage alongside the gifted students from UCSB and Santa Barbara Festival Ballet.

Valerie Huston, SBFB's Resident Choreographer and Board Advisor, expressed her gratitude, saying "We're thrilled to welcome back Alexandra, Kouadio, and Misa and eagerly anticipate Esteban's debut in our production. It's an honor to be able to showcase these accomplished performers."

With a live orchestra, mesmerizing stage sets, and dazzling costumes, the audience will embark on a captivating journey into a magical winter wonderland and the Kingdom of Sweets. Accompanied by Tchaikovsky's timeless score, the cast, including characters Clara, the Nutcracker, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Mouse King, will bring this iconic tale to life. Audiences can expect enchanting scenes, including dancing snowflakes and flowers, an army of mischievous mice, and much more!

Friends of Clara, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's community outreach program for children facing economic challenges, ensures that the show is accessible to all. Through partnerships with community service agencies, financially disadvantaged students and their families can enjoy complimentary tickets and participate in an educational program on the music and history of the Nutcracker ballet. To support this initiative as a sponsor or donor and become a Friends of Clara partner, please contact Santa Barbara Festival Ballet at (805) 899-2901.

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet's Nutcracker will grace The Arlington Theatre stage with three performances: Saturday, December 9th at 2:30pm and 7:00pm, and Sunday, December 10th at 2:30pm. Ticket prices range from $30 to $65 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (805) 899-2901.