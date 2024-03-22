SIX, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Broadway in Fresno 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway in Fresno has announced its 2024-2025 Season line-up, featuring the Fresno premieres of SIX, COME FROM AWAY, and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical as well as the return of family favorite ANNIE for an unforgettable season.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming another amazing season of Broadway to the Saroyan Theatre,” said Anne Francis, West Coast Vice President of Broadway Across America. “From the SIX Tudor Queens to the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, to the heartwarming tale of a little orphan named Annie, and the true story of the community that came together to care for complete strangers, these iconic shows are ones you won’t want to miss when they come to the Central Valley.”

Renewals for subscription packages will begin Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. New season subscriptions will be available for purchase in late April, with prices starting at $165. Subscriber prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit BroadwayInFresno.com for more information and to join the waitlist.

COME FROM AWAY

November 12-13, 2024

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high – but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

ANNIE

February 11-12, 2025

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

SIX

April 1-6, 2025

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

May 12-13, 2025

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2024-2025 line-up are not available for purchase at this time. Single tickets typically go on sale to the public approximately 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public.