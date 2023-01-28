Photos: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company

Joe Spano, Faline England, Conor Lovett and Sorcha Fox are currently starring in the Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett. THE REALISTIC JONESES opens tonight and runs through Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura.

Check out the photos below!

Meet Bob and Jennifer and their new neighbors John and Pony, two suburban couples who discover they have more in common than their identical homes and their surnames. Spare, suggestive, slyly hilarious, and strangely maddening, this profound play explores what is said what is unsaid and the role that denial plays in helping us navigate life's chaos.

Nominated for the Outer Critics and Drama League Awards and listed by The New York Times as one of the "Best Plays of the Year," THE REALISTIC JONESES will haunt you long after the play ends, leaving you wondering whether we can ever truly know anyone, including ourselves.

To purchase tickets for THE REALISTIC JONESES, call the Rubicon at (805) 667-2900 or visit rubicontheatre.org. Rubicon Guest Services is located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance), and is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays. Single tickets for each of the shows are also on sale and available via the box office or the company's website: www.rubicontheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin