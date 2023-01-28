Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Rubicon Theatre Company

THE REALISTIC JONESES opens tonight and runs through Sunday, February 12 at 2pm at the Rubicon Theatre.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Joe Spano, Faline England, Conor Lovett and Sorcha Fox are currently starring in the Southern California premiere of THE REALISTIC JONESES, written by Will Eno and directed by Judy Hegarty-Lovett. THE REALISTIC JONESES opens tonight and runs through Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm at the Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura.

Check out the photos below!

Meet Bob and Jennifer and their new neighbors John and Pony, two suburban couples who discover they have more in common than their identical homes and their surnames. Spare, suggestive, slyly hilarious, and strangely maddening, this profound play explores what is said what is unsaid and the role that denial plays in helping us navigate life's chaos.

Nominated for the Outer Critics and Drama League Awards and listed by The New York Times as one of the "Best Plays of the Year," THE REALISTIC JONESES will haunt you long after the play ends, leaving you wondering whether we can ever truly know anyone, including ourselves.

To purchase tickets for THE REALISTIC JONESES, call the Rubicon at (805) 667-2900 or visit rubicontheatre.org. Rubicon Guest Services is located at 1006 E. Main Street (Laurel entrance), and is open from Noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays. Single tickets for each of the shows are also on sale and available via the box office or the company's website: www.rubicontheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin




PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February
PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February
PCPA will present The River Bride, the story of folklore, love, regret and two sister who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm and Brazilian folklore, The River Bride takes us to a lyrical 'once upon a time' along the Amazon River. The production will play February 16th through March 5th, 2023 in the Severson Theatre.
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Marjorie Luke
Previews: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Marjorie Luke
The chaperone has hit the bottle pretty hard and is 'napping.' The young lady she's meant to watch over has cold (or are they itchy?) feet about her impending nuptials. What could go wrong? Everything--in the most musical and zany way possible, of course. The screwball Broadway hit, The Drowsy Chaperone opens at the Marjorie Luke's stage this weekend.
Camerata Pacifica Announces February Programme
Camerata Pacifica Announces February Programme
Camerata Pacifica's February program opens with the chilly mystery of Prokofiev's Op. 80, F minor Violin Sonata, and closes bathed in a beautiful, warm sunset of Johannes Brahms' Vienna, with his Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115.
Colburn School Awarded Federal Grant to Preserve Archives of Music Pioneer, Dachau Survivo
Colburn School Awarded Federal Grant to Preserve Archives of Music Pioneer, Dachau Survivor Herbert Zipper
As Holocaust Remembrance Day approaches, The Colburn School is proud to announce that it has received a prestigious Save America's Treasures grant to preserve and digitize the Herbert and Trudl Zipper Archive at Colburn. Herbert Zipper, for whom Colburn's Zipper Hall is named, was a pioneer of the community music movement and had a deep commitment that every student should be able to participate in the performing arts.

