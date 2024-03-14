Photos: First Look at Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara's THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released from Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara's production of The Lehman Trilogy, starring Troy Blendell, Chris Butler and Leo Marks.

The play is by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Oánh Nguyễn.

The Lehman Trilogy chronicles the rise and fall of the Lehman brothers. The story chronicles the 160-year journey of three immigrant brothers (Henry, Emanuel, and Mayer Lehman) striving to build the idealistic American dream wrought with family struggles, missteps, and incredible achievements.

The production will perform at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street, from April 4 to April 21, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, April 6 at 7:00pm).

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez