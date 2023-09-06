PCPA Announces 60th Season Single Ticket Sale, Interplay & Outreach Tour

PCPA Season 60 single tickets will go on sale Friday, September 15, 2023 at 12:30 pm. Season 60 includes a complete line-up of seven shows - Elf the Musical, Henry V, Wolf at the Door, Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, Cabaret, and The Agitators.

InterPlay Play Reading Series Returns! Cry It Out by Molly Smith Meltzer is a comedy with dark edges, two new moms from vastly different backgrounds agree to meet for coffee during naptime, and a fast friendship is born. September 23rd and the 24th at 1:30 pm in the Severson Theatre. (September 23rd is virtual streaming only).

The Way She Spoke by Isaac Gómez is based on first-person interviews, this raw and riveting one-woman play travels from a rehearsal room in New York to the treacherous streets of Juárez, Mexico, where thousands of women have disappeared in an epidemic of violence that has yet to stop. Featured in the Severson Theatre September 22nd and September 23rd at 7 pm.

Lastly is a new play in development Oregon Gothic by Octavio Solis. Come be “part of the process” as the first audience anywhere to experience Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Octavio Solis' new script, Oregon Gothic [Working Title]. September 23rd at 1:30pm and September 24th at 7pm.

PCPA – Pacific Conservatory Theatre's Outreach Tour brings the experience of professional live theatre right to your school. This Fall we present, DULCE by Ramón Esquivel. PCPA's Outreach School Tour of Dulce will be playing in schools all around the Central Coast, but it's so “sweet” we wanted you to be able to catch it too. Families, groups, and children of all ages are welcome to purchase tickets to attend a public viewing of the performance at the Severson Theatre on October 14th and 15th at 1:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at pcpa.org or with the Box Office at (805)922-8313. Box Office hours: Wednesday- Saturday 12:30 pm-7 pm, Sunday 12:30 pm-5 p.m. For groups of 12 or more, please contact Kelly Stegall, Group Sales Manager, at (805)928-7731, ext. 4150, or kstegall@pcpa.org.

Become a subscriber with the best seats at the best price! Season subscriptions are available! Subscribers save up to 30% off single-ticket prices! To purchase a subscription, call the box office at (805) 922-8313.