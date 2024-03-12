Out of the Box Theatre Company Presents An All-Female and Nonbinary JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatre Company presents Jesus Christ Superstar, an all-female and nonbinary production of the rock opera that changed musical theatre as we know it.

What's the buzz? The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, the rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

The iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as "Superstar," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "Gethsemane."

The cast includes Audrey Agbayani (Ensemble), Shayde Bridges (Ensemble), Terrill Carter (Ensemble), Renee Cohen (Judas), Miriam Dance (Jesus), Samantha Eve (Mary), Aubree Facio (Ensemble), Mariah Gruber (Ensemble), Megan Hanson (Ensemble), Adelia Hubbard (Ensemble), Bec Hyde (Peter), Lauren Laass (Ensemble), Lois Mahalia (Pontius Pilate), Jasmine Shanel Ramirez (Simon Zealotes), Alina Reitz (Ensemble), Jenna Scanlon (Caiaphas), Cora Stolper (Annas), and Vivian Storm (King Herod).

Running April 5-14, 2024. Friday - Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 2PM. Tickets are $40 general, $25 college and senior. Free tickets for students 18 and under.