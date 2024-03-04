New Art City Theatre Hosts Inaugural Playwrights Festival This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Art City Theatre's (NACT) inaugural playwrights festival will be held April 25 - 28, 2024 at the Museum of Ventura County. NACT is dedicated to the development of new theatrical works.

Festival '24 is free to the community. "Too often, professional theatre is out of reach of people who'd love to see it. Keeping the festival free is critical to our mission," adds NACT cofounder Beverly Ward.

For the festival, 175 works were submitted from all over the country. From a careful screening process, four plays were selected. The selected writers will engage in a week-long residency, collaborating with professional directors, actors, and dramaturges The plays will be cast and rehearsed with equity actors. Each show will have two staged reading performances (matinee and evening). All works will be presented to live audiences who will provide structured feedback to the writer.



The Plays -

SWIMMING UP THE SUN - April 25, 1 & 7 PM

Written by Nicole Burton

A warm-hearted and inspiring journey into the heart of an adopted woman's experience with relinquishment and the rollercoaster ride of a family reunion. Adapted from the author's memoir.

RECONCILIATION - April 26, 1 & 7 PM

Written by Dan Noonan

In the face of triumph and tragedy, Tim struggles with faith. His surprisingly funny, achingly beautiful story will leave you breathlessly praying for his salvation

DROWNED CATS - April 27, 1 & 7 PM

Written by Greg LoProto

A regular family is living their regular lives when a devastating storm brings them together and helps them forge deeper connections. Powerful yet intimate, this is a story for now.

BLOWHOLE - April 28, 1 & 5 PM

Written by Aly Kantor

A nautical, radical, silly, scintillating, laugh-out-loud adaptation of Aristophanes' Lysistrata, set in a struggling whaling village during the doldrums of the American suffrage movement. A lark!

Audiences will have the unique and exciting opportunity to peek behind the curtain and witness the birth of theatre in the making.

This program has been made possible in part through the sponsorship of The Field, and with funding provided by the generous donors who support the mission and vision of NACT.

To reserve your free ticket, go to: https://newartcitytheatre.org

About New Art City Theatre

New Art City Theatre (NACT) is a groundbreaking theatre company based in Ventura, California. Founded in 2023 by Kirby and Beverly Ward, renowned theatre professionals, the company is dedicated to the development of new works and offers a platform for emerging playwrights to showcase their talents. By giving equal access to diverse voices and inviting a broader audience to participate, NACT aspires to elevate all that is compelling about original theatre. For more information, visit www.newartcitytheatre.org.