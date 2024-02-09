Music Academy Of The West Names Nate Bachhuber As Chief Artistic Officer

Music Academy of the West has announced the appointment of Nate Bachhuber to the position of Chief Artistic Officer. Nate is recognized for his collaborative and strategic approach to artistic planning with prestigious performing arts organizations including the LA Phil, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. He takes up this new post on February 26, and looks forward to engaging Santa Barbara's vibrant communities through music and, with his colleagues, expanding the Music Academy's future artistic impact.

"I am honored to join the Music Academy of the West as its Chief Artistic Officer and thrilled to partner with President & CEO Shauna Quill at the start of a new era for this storied institution. I look forward to collaborating closely with the Music Academy's exceptional board, administration, and teaching artists to shape an innovative artistic vision that through the growth, creativity, and success of fellows and alums will make an enduring contribution to the world of music. I'm eager to experience Santa Barbara's vibrant communities and welcome everyone to more fully appreciate the value of music in our lives." - Nate Bachhuber

"We are thrilled to have a creative leader and thoughtful innovator joining our team. Nate's strategic expertise and artistic vision will further elevate the Music Academy's career-launching opportunities for our fellows and alums and inspire our community with curated programming." - Shauna Quill, Music Academy President & CEO

ABOUT NATE BACHHUBER

Nate Bachhuber has been recognized for his collaborative and strategic approach to artistic planning. His work as Artistic Administrator of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Vice President of Artistic Planning for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Artistic Advisor for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has had a significant impact on the field of orchestral music. With experience in public relations and digital strategy at Carnegie Hall and degrees in voice and opera from the Curtis Institute of Music, Bachhuber's career has been marked by creativity and thoughtful innovation.

In his role with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Bachhuber contributed to artistic plans for the 2025 reopening of Powell Hall following a multi-season expansion and renovation. As Vice President of Artistic Planning for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Pops, and May Festival, Bachhuber contemporized and diversified programming. In partnership with Music Director Louis Langrée and CSO musician leadership, he launched groundbreaking series and impactful initiatives. During the CSO's 125th Anniversary Season his experience in the digital sphere became evident, steering the CSO's innovative digital efforts into the modern age.

As Artistic Administrator of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Bachhuber played a vital role in programming and commissioning efforts. He contributed to the success of the LA Phil's 2017 Reykjavík Festival and in collaboration with LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams, launched the Noon to Midnight Festival in addition to his role leading artistic planning efforts for the LA Phil's Hollywood Bowl, Green Umbrella and additional series.

ABOUT MUSIC ACADEMY OF THE WEST

Located in Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West creates a space where exceptional talent can thrive by encouraging artists to stretch, experiment, improvise, and play. The Music Academy provides artists with the tools they need to become not just great musicians but great leaders. The Music Academy's programs are: the annual eight-week Summer School & Festival which trains up to 140 fellows ages 18-34 and presents more than 120 performances and events, competitions, and a fully staged opera; Sing!, a children's choir free of charge for all participants that performs with local, national, and international partners; the MAX (Music Academy Exchange) partnership with international orchestras; the innovative Alumni Enterprise Awards; and the Mariposa Series of concerts by Academy-affiliated artists. The 2024 Summer School & Festival takes place June 12 through August 3.