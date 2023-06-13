GUYS AND DOLLS Comes to SBCC in July

The Theatre Group at SBCC will present the classic musical, GUYS AND DOLLS, A Musical Fable of Broadway, Based on a Story and Characters by Damon Runyon, Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser, Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows as the first show of its 2023-24 theatre season, July 12-29, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre.

Guys and Dolls is a musical romantic comedy involving the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a strait-laced puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of settling down, and a crap game manager, who will settle for anywhere to roll dice. Set all over and under the streets of New York city, the story captures the desperate attempts of gambler Nathan Detroit to secure a location for his high stakes crap game while staying one step ahead of the NYPD. His best chance involves winning the biggest bet of all with legendary gambler Sky Masterson who will provide the stake necessary unless he is able to persuade the very proper Sarah Brown, head of the Save-A-Soul Mission, to have dinner with him in Havana, Cuba. Of course, the real winner will be love itself. Celebrated as one of the greatest musicals of all time, and featuring beloved songs such as “I’ve Never Been In Love Before”, “A Bushel and a Peck”, and “Luck Be a Lady”, Guys and Dolls is a joyous, life-affirming musical treat the whole family will enjoy.

It will be directed by Katie Laris, Musical Direction by David Potter and Choreography by Christina McCarthy and Gianna Burright. It will feature: Anikka Abbott, Britni Alleman-DeLorenzi, Bill Egan, Nick Ehlen, Amanda M. Elliott, Austin Escamilla, Tyler Gilbert, Emma Glaser, Felicia Hall, Brian Harwell, Heather Heyerdahl, Fred Hunter, Matthew Rodriguez Kleeburg, Andrew Miller, Abbie Mintz, Will Muse, Jay Real, Aidan Rotunno, Hannah Robinson, Jenna Scanlon, Nicholis Sheley, CJ Smith, Wyatt Spencer, Carissa Stewart, Raymond Wallenthin and Angie Zevallos.

Performances will be July 12-29, 2023 in the Garvin Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Dr. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm,

Sunday @ 2pm, Previews on July 12 & 13 @ 7:30pm.

The Sunday, July 16, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Prices: Previews $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students, Thursday evening and Sunday matinee $24 general/$19 seniors & SBCC Staff/$14 students,

Friday & Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors & SBCCC staff/$17 students.

Tickets will be available beginning June 20, 2023 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 805-965-5935 or online at Click Here.