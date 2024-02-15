Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara Joins League of Resident Theatres

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has been accepted as the 81st member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the largest professional theatre association in the United States. ETC joins the seven other southern California LORT theatre companies: Geffen Playhouse, Center Theatre Group, Pasadena Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Laguna Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, and The Old Globe.

“Being recognized as a member of the League of Resident Theatres marks a major milestone in ETC’s evolution and signals that we are building a reputation as a premier regional theatre company,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s Executive Director. “Our position among America’s leading theatre companies means that ETC is producing high-quality theatrical experiences, be it new work or innovative renditions of classic plays, and is something our diverse community can take pride in. This recognition also reinforces the quality contributions ETC is making to Santa Barbara’s cultural hub, which offers experiences for both artists and audiences that rival any community in the country.”

Becoming a member of LORT signifies that an organization has reached the highest levels of artistic and administrative excellence. Being accepted into LORT requires an intensive months-long process and approval from the LORT Board of Directors and the major professional theatrical unions: Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists.

“LORT is the largest national association of not-for-profit theaters in the country, and our membership has grown significantly in recent years as more and more theaters see the value in being connected,” said Adam Siegel, president of LORT and managing director at Lincoln Center Theater. “Scott DeVine is one of the best leaders in the field, and the mission and accomplishments of ETC align with our shared goals. We are thrilled to welcome ETC to the association.”