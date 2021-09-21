Colburn School Announces Live Round Competitors For The 2021 Primrose International Viola Competition

The Colburn School and the American Viola Society today announced the 24 live round competitors for the 2021 Primrose International Viola Competition. The 24 live round competitors were chosen from a pool of 103 applications received during the pre-screening round that closed in July 2021. The 2021 Primrose International Viola Competition takes place at the Colburn School, December 13-18, 2021.

The 24 live round competitors come from all over the world, representing 10 countries. The average age of participants is 23, with the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 29.

"After a prolonged period of closure, it is especially meaningful this year to be able to present, in-person, the Primrose International Viola Competition in collaboration with the American Viola Society," said Colburn School President and CEO Sel Kardan. "As we prepare for the 16th international competition honoring the legacy of William Primrose, we look forward to hearing the next top soloists, chamber musicians, orchestral players, and pedagogues on campus. These talented young musicians are an inspiration and testament to perseverance during the challenging pandemic period, and this will undoubtedly be an uplifting week of music and celebration."

"The American Viola Society established the Primrose International Viola Competition in 1979 to recognize and encourage extraordinary young violists," said American Viola Society President Hillary Hillary Herndon. "We are thrilled that Colburn will once again host this prominent event, and are looking forward to hearing these 24 violists live."

Each of the live round participants will compete in the Quarter-Final Round on December 13 & 14, 2021, and eight competitors will advance to the Semi-Final Round, taking place on December 16, 2021. During the Quarter-Final Round, competitors will perform works that demonstrate the musical and virtuosic strengths of the competitor, including the performance of one piece for solo viola or for viola and piano by a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) composer. During the Semi-Final Round, competitors will perform selected works and also have the freedom to choose their repertoire, including original works.

During the Final Round on December 18, 2021, the final three competitors will perform, in its entirety, either the Bartók/Serly Viola Concerto or Walton Viola Concerto with the Colburn Orchestra, conducted by Salonen Conducting Fellow Kyle Dickson.

The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony held shortly after the Final Round. The first prize winner will receive $15,000; the second prize winner will receive $10,000; the third prize winner will receive $5,000; the transcriptions prize winner will receive $1,000; and the BIPOC prize winner will receive $1,000. The first prize winner will perform at the 2022 American Viola Society Festival & 47th International Viola Congress in June 2022.

The live round competition jury includes Barry Shiffman (Jury Chairman, Canada), Andrés Cárdenes (USA/Cuba), Victoria Chiang (USA), Daniel Heifetz (USA), Mai Motobuchi (Japan), Dimitri Murrath (Belgium), and Chauncey Patterson (USA). For full biographies, please visit https://www.primrosecompetition.org/2021jury/.

All live rounds will be streamed on The Violin Channel.

As one of the most renowned string instrument competitions in the world, the Primrose International Viola Competition features the world's best and most promising young violists. The Competition offers southern California one week of exceptional international competition, exquisite music, and an exhilarating finish. All rounds are open to the public, and audiences can expect to hear a broad survey of the viola repertoire.

In conjunction with the Primrose International Viola Competition, the American Viola Society will host a Mini-Fest taking place at the Colburn School, December 17 - 18, 2021. Master classes, recitals, and educational sessions and exhibitions comprise the Mini-Fest. Free access is available for ticket holders attending the Quarter-, Semi-, or Final rounds of the Primrose International Viola Competition as well as any member of the Southern California Viola Society or American Viola Society.

Founded in 1979 by the American Viola Society as the first international competition solely for violists, the Primrose International Viola Competition is proud of the rich history and legacy it promotes. For over 40 years, the Competition has continued to attract distinguished jurors and talented participants worldwide, serving as an inspiration to young artists across the globe. The Competition has an international reputation for identifying the talent of tomorrow and is respected for its artistic and professional integrity. Its laureates occupy principal seats of major symphony orchestras, act as professors in major centers of education, and have achieved critical acclaim as international soloists.

For more information about the Primrose Competition, please visit http://www.primrosecompetition.org/.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.primrosecompetition.org/2021tickets/.

List of live round competitors:

For more information, please visit http://www.primrosecompetition.org/2021competitors/.

All ages below as of December 2021.

Keoni Bolding (USA; 24; Curtis Institute of Music)

Danielle Wiebe Burke (Canada; 29; Yale University)

Hannah Burnett (USA; 23; Juilliard School)

Chih-Ta Chen (Taiwan; 23; Curtis Institute of Music)

Soyoung Cho (South Korea; 23; Curtis Institute of Music)

Karolina Errera (Russia; 28; Kronberg Academy)

Sara Ferrandez (Spain; 26; Kronberg Academy)

Yitong Guo (China; 28; Hamburg Philharmonic)

Brian Isaacs (USA; 21; Yale University)

Jiwon Kim (South Korea; 21; Cleveland Institute of Music)

Sengyun Kim (South Korea; 28; Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris)

Eunbin Lee (South Korea; 18; Korea National University of Arts)

Yizilin Liang (China; 20; Curtis Institute of Music)

Natalie Loughran (USA; 24; Juilliard School)

Andy Park (USA/South Korea; 20; Yale University)

Mathis Rochat (France/Switzerland; 27; Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel)

Samuel Rosenthal (USA; 21; Juilliard School)

Ursula Steele (USA; 25; Indiana University)

Nicholas Swensen (Denmark/USA; 22; Juilliard School)

Semin Yim (South Korea; 18; Korea National University of Arts)

Mingyue Yu (China; 21; Colburn Conservatory of Music)

Emiko Yuasa (Japan; 26; Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Munich)

Sohui Yun (South Korea; 26; San Francisco Conservatory of Music)

Chuxuejie Zhang (China; 25; San Francisco Conservatory of Music)

