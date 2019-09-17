BANDSTAND to Play at Granada Theatre

Bandstand will be dancing over at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA November 19 & 20, 2019.

This exciting and powerful musical tells the story of a group of veterans who have just arrived back in the states from World War II. When Donny Novitski hears on TV that NBC is hosting a National Radio Swing Band Competition in Tribute to the Troops, he puts together the Donny Nova Band - a troupe made of incredible musicians who all happen to be veterans. Together, they discover the impact music can have and explore what life after war looks like.

Bandstand first opened on Broadway in April 2017 at the Bernards B. Jacobs Theatre. The production features music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor.



For more information and tickets, visit https://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=12790





