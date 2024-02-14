Andy Beauchamp Work Comes to Pompano Beach in New Exhibit

Pompano Beach Arts will present a new exhibition of the work of Andy Beauchamp at Ali Cultural Arts Center. The public is invited to step into a world where art transcends the ordinary and music sets us free. Surreal Harmonies: When Art Defies Boundaries is a visual symphony wherein the artist explores the extraordinary within the everyday. Using trompe- l’oeil techniques and incorporating abstract images of instruments into his work, Beauchamp blends the universal language of music with the vivid strokes of paintings. A free opening reception will be held on February 16, 2024, at 6pm. The exhibition runs through April 26, 2024. For more information: www.pompanobeacharts.org

“We invite you to join artist Andy Beauchamp on this captivating journey,” said Ty Tabing, Director, Cultural Affairs Department. “His creations resonate deeply and encourage you to see the world through the harmoniously blended lens of art and music.

Beauchamp was born in the Bahamas, but raised in Haiti, the native land of his parents. Growing up in a natural wonderland of vibrant colors, albeit amid abject poverty and social inequality, his passion for art has unique roots. He began drawing at the age of seven, using art as an outlet to express his emotions. He would often go down to the seaport and draw the boats as they pulled into shore, and the people interacting in the local street markets. Tragically, by the age of 12, Beauchamp lost both of his parents and relocated to the US to live with his older sister.

In his newly adopted country, his passion for art truly blossomed. In high school, his artwork was highly praised and acknowledged by teachers, administrators, and classmates. Many of his works in that period were created with colored pencils. He meticulously mixed and blended colors to create vibrant, singular images. As his creativity evolved, Beauchamp ventured into oil paints and found even more success in bringing his works to life. His extra attention to every detail and his exploration of color mixtures and patterns add to the depth and beauty of each of his paintings. Beauchamp graduated from the University of West Florida in Pensacola, FL. with a BS in Fine Arts.

“My ultimate goal with every artwork is to have the viewer sense and feel the reality of every detail expressed in the painting,” said Beauchamp. “In doing so, each piece is no longer simply paint on a canvas but rather an expression of life.”