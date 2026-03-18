World Irish Dance Champions to Bring A TASTE OF IRELAND to Great Falls

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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, is coming to Great Falls, 7:30pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Mansfield Theater. A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2026 world tour following a sensational West End debut in the U.K., a returning Off-Broadway engagement, and international performances in Australia and New Zealand.

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation includes a starry roster of international dance champions that explore and expand traditional Irish dance into something completely modern, mesmerizingly electric, and ridiculously fun. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world.

Showcasing an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable outing of entertainment. Featuring classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” and others, the show's reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast, transporting audiences through Ireland's tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation offers audiences a spectacular look at current, active World Champions at the height of their athletic careers - dancers straight out of competition circuits and major international productions, focused on both preserving tradition and pushing it to its limits. The cast includes headliners Jess Miller (World Championship runner-up, former Lord of the Dance: Feet of the Flames), Callum O'Neill (World Champion, Ceili Dance World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), fiddle player Aisling Sage (member of Biird, supporting act on Ed Sheeran's tour; formerly of Lord of the Dance), among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of “craic,” creating a performance that has thrilled audiences across the globe with an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture, perfectly Celtic for this generation. With hundreds of five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers bring Ireland's stories to life on stage to create a memorable and dynamic show that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.