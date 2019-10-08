Woman-Directed Play YOU TOO Addresses #metoo Movement in Oakland

Developed by grassroots company Theatre Makers, "You Too" is a new play about abuse, the #metoo controversy, and hope for the future. The play revolves around modern-day issues, such as women's rights, double standards in politics, the role of the media, and the personal stories of our characters.

Theatre Makers will present a limited run of "You Too" at 7:00pm on November 9 and 4:00pm on November 10 at the Fremont Community Center and at 8:00pm on November 14 and 15 at the First Unitarian Church in Oakland.

Produced by the Theatre Makers project of Ritual Art Troupe, a small non-profit organization, the play employs a diverse cast of actors and creative personnel living in the San Francisco Bay Area. Iryna Lymar will direct the play, which she co-wrote with Stardust Doherty.

"Writing 'You Too' and working with the actors has been a process of exploration, collaboration and liberation," commented Director and Co-Writer Iryna Lymar. "Sharing 'You Too' with the audience may be the most powerful and healing experience of all."

"I'm happy to portray a difficult story of abuse and harassment in the 'You Too' production," said actor Courtney Hartman. "We believe that 'You Too' will inspire others to tell their stories, to realize they are not alone, and to heal from the trauma of abuse."

"A play like 'You Too' provides a productive forum for discussion of sensitive issues around harassment and abuse which are otherwise quite challenging to approach in public spaces," said Bindu Fernandes, Executive Director of Narika, a community partner organization devoted to helping domestic violence survivors with advocacy, support, and education.

"Portraying the issues we face with our domestic violence clients in a theatrical setting gives those facing harassment and abuse a chance to experience solidarity with others, as well as providing audiences with much-needed information and resources", said Yasi Safinya-Davies, Executive Director of SAVE, a community partner organization serving clients with knowledge and support needed to break the cycle of domestic violence and build healthier lives.

Just after the play, we invite the audience to join us for a live panel discussion with the director/playwright, cast members, and representatives from the two nonprofit organizations - SAVE and Narika. Audience members will be able to ask questions (confidentially if they prefer) and get the latest info on both the play and the resources available for victims of workplace harassment and domestic violence.

TRIGGER WARNINGS: Adult language, scenes of domestic and work abuse, and simulations of slapping and harassment. No nudity. Parents, please consider the maturity level of your teenager before bringing them to the play - no pre-teens please.





