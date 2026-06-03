Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL at Broadway San Jose

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Great Scott, what a night at Broadway San Jose!

Broadway San Jose launched its run of Back to the Future: The Musical before an enthusiastic Opening Night audience, and judging by the gasps, applause, laughter and the standing ovation, Hill Valley has nost none of its power to delight. While many audience members undoubtedly arrived carrying fond memories of the beloved 1985 hit film, they left talkabout about something else entirely: the astonishing theatrical wizardry unfolding before their eyes.

Based on the iconic film created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, Back to the Future: The Musical successfully accomplishes what many movie-to-stage adaptations struggle to achieve. For die-hard BTTF fans of the beloved film, the musical stays true to form (for the most part) but this production fully embraces the unique possibiities of live theatre, blending traditional musical storytelling with cutting-edge technoogy to create an experience that feels both nostalgive and refreshingly innovative.

At the hear of the production is the wonderfully matched pairing of Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly and David Josefsberg as Doc Brown. Hallauer brings youthful charm, sincerity, and boundless energy to the role of the time-traving teenager, while Josefsberg delivers an eccentric, lovable Doc Brown whose comic timing and emotional warmth, not to mention quirkiness, anchor the story. Their friendship remains the beating heart of the production, reminding us that beneath all the spectacle lies a story about trust, courage, and believing in possibilities that others dimiss as impossible.

The supporting cast is equally strong. Mike Bindeman once again shines as George McFly, transforming from awkward dreamer to self-assured hero in one of the show's most satisfying character arcs. The journey of George McFly remains one of the story's greatest strengths and serves as a reminder that failure often precedes success and that courage is frequently discovered in moments of uncertainty. The cast as a whole brings infectious enthusiasm to the stage, creating a Hill Valley populated by characters audiences genuinely care about.

Yet is is the production's technical achievements that elevate Back to the Future into something extraordinary and made for today's high tech savvy audience.

If traditional musical theatre is built on scenery, costumes, choreography and song, Back to the Future boldly goes where no show has gone, namely into the dimensions of video walls, projections, sophisticated sound design, automation, specicial light effects and theatrical sleight-of-hand tricks. These merge seamlessy and professionally with traditional stagecraft to create an experience that feels as much like a live cinematic event as a Broadway musical. That said, the tehcnology never overwhelms the storytelling. Instead, it magically enhances it, allowing the audience to experience time travel through Marty's eyes while constantly wondering, "How on earth did they do that?"

Then the production truly transcends into the stratosphere.

The DeLorean sequences are powered by a dazzling synthesis of video walls, projections, lighting effects, sound design, automation and illusion. The result is a series of jaw-dropping moments. The famous clock tower sequence is stages with such precision and imagination that it becomes a master class in modern theatrical storytelling. At a certain point, the only option is to stop analyzing and simply surrender to the techno-magic unfolding before your eyes.

The creative team deserves enormous credit. Bob Gale's book expertly preserves the humor, heart and pacing that made the film a classic while adapting it effectively for the stage. As well, Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard's score expands the emotional landscape of the story without attempting to compete with the iconic film soundtrack. Audiences will undoubtedly welcome familiar favorites including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode," but the original songs provide valuable insight into the hopes, fears, and ambitions driving the characters forward.

Beneath all the visual spectacle lies a surprisingly timeless collection of themes. The story celebrates ambition, self-belief and the courage to take risks. It reminds us that history is not fixed, that people can change, and that our future is shaped by choices we make today. Marty learns that actions have consequences. Doc Brown discovers that some risks are worth taking. And through it all runs the enduring power of love, the force that ultimately holds families, friendships and entire timelines together.

Great Scott, what a ride.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

More on Broadway San Jose Recent Articles Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL at Broadway San Jose 6/3/2026

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