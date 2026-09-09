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Wicked in Concert is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre for two performances on Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, September 11 at 10 AM.

Be swept away to Oz with a new live-concert experience of the Wicked film. This event features a full orchestra performing the entire soundtrack for Wicked: Part One, with song music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked in Concert is a live-to-film orchestral presentation. There are no actors or singers performing live; the film’s original vocals and dialogue are presented as part of the screening while the orchestra performs the score live.

Photo courtesy of ATG San Francisco

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