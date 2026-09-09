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WICKED IN CONCERT is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

There are no actors or singers performing live; the film’s original vocals and dialogue are presented as part of the screening while the orchestra performs the score live

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WICKED IN CONCERT is Coming to ATG San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

Wicked in Concert is coming to ATG San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre for two performances on Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, September 11 at 10 AM.

Be swept away to Oz with a new live-concert experience of the Wicked film. This event features a full orchestra performing the entire soundtrack for Wicked: Part One, with song music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked in Concert is a live-to-film orchestral presentation. There are no actors or singers performing live; the film’s original vocals and dialogue are presented as part of the screening while the orchestra performs the score live.

Photo courtesy of ATG San Francisco

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