Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Musicians Perform Weekly Concerts on the Streets

Article Pixel

The group will return next Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25, 2020  

A group of musicians in San Francisco have been taking to the streets to perform for residents, ABC 7 reports.

The performers belong to the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, but they are unable to perform in their usual venue due to the health crisis. This weekend, they played in front of the Sugar Lounge for free for passersby and outdoor diners.

The group will return next Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

Read more on ABC 7 and watch the video below:


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!