VIDEO: San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Musicians Perform Weekly Concerts on the Streets

A group of musicians in San Francisco have been taking to the streets to perform for residents, ABC 7 reports.

The performers belong to the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, but they are unable to perform in their usual venue due to the health crisis. This weekend, they played in front of the Sugar Lounge for free for passersby and outdoor diners.

The group will return next Friday night at 5:30 p.m.

