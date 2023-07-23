VIDEO: Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep

The production runs at Peet’s Theatre through July 30, 2023.

By: Jul. 23, 2023

Watch writer and performer Ari’el Stachel talk all about the creative process behind his show Out of Character, running at Berkley Rep, below!

Out of Character, written and performed by Ari’el Stachel, directed by Tony Taccone,  is playing at Peet’s Theatre through July 30, 2023. The running time is approximately 80 min, no intermission.

A tour de force comedy about what it means to belong in America. Before he won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (The Band’s Visit), Ari’el Stachel grew up in Berkeley, an Israeli American of Yemeni Jewish descent. Then came 9/11. Desperate to avoid taunts and threats at school, Ari hides his Middle Eastern background – setting off a years-long journey of trying on different identities, code switching, and navigating debilitating anxiety. Now a successful stage and screen actor, Ari comes home to Berkeley and joins with former artistic director Tony Taccone to tell his story in his new solo show. Out of Character explores the intersections of race, mental health, and survival in a way that’s raw, authentic, and entertaining.

Out of Character was developed in The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep’s Center for the Creation and Development of New Work.







