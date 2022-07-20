Tina D'Elia to Return to The Marsh San Francisco in October With OVERLOOKED LATINAS

Writer/performer Tina D'Elia will return to The Marsh San Francisco with her fourth solo show, Overlooked Latinas.

Set in January 2021, this new queer telenovela farce of the century follows two queer Latinx best friends, Angel Torres and Carla Garcia, who are collaborators on a television pilot that highlights legendary Latinx movie stars during the McCarthy era. Similar to the best telenovelas of the era, Angel's life is about to become unhinged by a whole mess of melodrama. Enter the femme fatale creating chaos with Angel's wife and Angel's life.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN:

October 6-29, 2022

SHOWS:

7:30pm Thursdays

7:30pm Saturdays

WHERE:

The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco

(between 21st & 22nd Streets)

Parking is available at New Mission Bartlett Garage

(21st St between Mission & Valencia)

Bart Station (closest): Mission & 24th Street

TICKETS:

$20-$35 sliding scale, $50 & $100 reserved

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).

Photo Credit: Lisa Keating Photography