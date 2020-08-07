Theatreworks Silicon Valley Hosts Adventurous Virtual Celebration FROM THEATREWORKS WITH LOVE

The event is the first-ever virtual celebration From TheatreWorks.

TheatreWorks hosts virtual "From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond"

He may not drive an Aston Martin or work for British Secret Service, but Artistic Director Tim Bond knows a good adventure when he sees one. This Fall, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has a license to thrill with its first-ever virtual celebration From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond.

The event will allow the company's fans and supporters to celebrate with Bond as he begins his tenure at the Tony Award-winning theatre company. No high-tech gadgets or secret rendezvous are necessary to enjoy the unique, socially distanced festivities-guests can participate online from the comfort of their home. Featuring virtual live entertainment, exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, special guests, and surprises, the evening will also include an auction, allowing guests the opportunity to snag rare treasures and unforgettable experiences worthy of Agent 007 himself.

Co-chairs for this event are Barbara Shapiro of Menlo Park and Judy Heyboer of San Francisco. Proceeds of From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond will benefit TheatreWorks, which like theatres across America has been forced to cancel in-theatre performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Saturday, October 17, 2020. Tickets will become available in September. For tickets and more information, the public may visit theatreworks.org contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.

