The Breath Project Announces M.J. Kang As The Recipient Of A 2022 New Play Award

M.J. Kang has been selected by The Breath Project to receive a new play award of $10,000. In addition to the financial award, Kang will receive new play development support, including a mentorship with award-winning, acclaimed playwright, Chay Yew.

"A powerful and political voice, M.J. Kang deftly captures the complexity of the Asian American experience in her humanistic works. Through her wit, and wry observing eye, she reflects and represents the myriad lives of our Asian Americans on our stages, and passionately chronicles and gives voice to our often silent community. Her latest project is no different. M.J. now focuses on the recent rise of hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans in her potent new play, Korean Winner." - Chay Yew

For her new play, Kang will expand her eight-minute-and-forty-six second submission, KOREAN WINNER, into a 90-minute, one-woman play. Check out the original 08:46 submission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFR75cNb-jQ

As playwright, Chay Yew's plays have been produced at The Public Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Long Wharf, La Jolla Playhouse, Wilma Theatre, Dallas Theatre Center, Studio Theatre, East West Players, and internationally at the Royal Court (London), Napoli Teatro Festival, TheatreWorks (Singapore), Four Arts (Kuala Lumpur), La Mama (Melbourne), amongst others. As director, he has directed productions at the Public, New York Theatre Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, National Asian American Theatre Company, East West Players, Ma Yi Theatre Company, Humana Festival, Goodman, Huntington, Mark Taper Forum, amongst others. His plays "The Hyphenated American Plays" and "Porcelain and A Language of Their Own" are published by Grove Press. He recently edited a new anthology "Version 3.0: Contemporary Asian American Plays" for TCG Publications. He is also the recipient of the OBIE Award for Direction, London Fringe Award for Best Play, George and Elisabeth Marton Playwriting Award, GLAAD Media Award, amongst others. An alumnus of New Dramatists, he was the Artistic Director of Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago from 2011 to 2020. chayyew.com

M.J. Kang is a playwright, actor, director, improviser, and storyteller. She is the first Korean-Canadian playwright to be produced professionally. She has had nine plays produced at Tarragon Theater, Theater Passes Muraille, Factory Theater, and many others. Her play, Asians Dating, was featured in Pan Asian Rep's NuWorks Festival 2021 in New York City.